CoinCover Appoints Silicon Valley Veteran as CEO to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth

CoinCover, the leading digital asset disaster recovery firm, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Verba as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Verba, a veteran of Silicon Valley, joins at a pivotal time for Cardiff-based CoinCover and the industry more broadly, as digital asset adoption grows exponentially at both an institutional and consumer level. Globally, figures suggest that 86% of institutional investors have exposure to digital assets and 820 million crypto wallets were active worldwide in 2025.

Traditional financial institutions are also exploring the digital asset potential, with a heavy focus on stablecoins. Nine European banks partnered to issue stablecoins in 2026, and ten major global banks are also jointly exploring issuing a stablecoin pegged to G7 currencies.

CoinCover has become a key player in the maturation of the sector, ensuring that institutions and their crypto users can hold digital assets with confidence by providing wallet recovery solutions, underpinned by world-class encryption and decryption.

Founded in 2018, Coincover has safeguarded more than 600 businesses and protected over 22 million wallets to date. It is now a crucial partner to the likes of Fireblocks, BitGo and Ledger, instilling trust and confidence in the fast-evolving digital assets ecosystem.

With deep expertise in scaling multi-million dollar businesses, including Walmart Video and eHarmony, Jeremy Verba will set the strategic direction of the company that will enable CoinCover to solidify, and grow, its market position as a critical integration layer for firms building and operating digital asset strategies.

Having joined various technology companies at similar inflection points, Verba will use this experience to accelerate the delivery and growth of CoinCover’s market-leading products and proposition. As part of his role as CEO, Verba has led the injection of additional capital from existing investors, including the Development Bank of Wales, to power this next phase of growth.

Jeremy Verba said:

“I have built my career scaling fast-growth businesses that have a very clear market need. “Since its inception, CoinCover has played an incredibly important role in the evolution of the digital assets industry, and we now have an even greater opportunity to position ourselves at the forefront of the safe transition to a new world of finance. What CoinCover offers will become table stakes for institutions rolling out digital asset strategies and offerings, and I’m excited to drive forward our new phase of growth in this rapidly evolving market. “As a proudly Welsh-based business, we’re equally committed to contributing to the momentum of Wales’ growing fintech sector and demonstrating the global impact that innovative companies from Wales can achieve.”

The appointment follows recent news that Digital Asset, the creator of the Canton Network, has integrated CoinCover within its Copper-based treasury infrastructure, a move designed to reinforce resilience and confidence amidst greater awareness of the institutional need for robust safety measures.

Jeremy Verba replaces David Janczewski, Co-Founder of CoinCover, who formerly served as CEO. Janczewski remains a key advisor to CoinCover, serving on the Board of the business.

David Janczewski, Co-Founder, said:

“I founded the company to revolutionise the world of blockchain protection by making digital asset ownership safe and secure for everyone. Our platform and technology are now proven in the market, and we are well positioned to continue underpinning the future of the industry. Jeremy’s appointment, combined with the injection of additional capital from our investors, gives us the experience and resources needed to scale with confidence.”

Jack Christopher, Investment Executive with the Development Bank of Wales, said: