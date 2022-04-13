Coadec and Tramshed Tech to Improve the Landscape for Tech Startups in Wales

The Coalition for a Digital Economy (Coadec), an independent policy organisation advocating for startups and scaleups across the UK, have recently taken a regional focus and turned their attention to Wales.

In this venture, Coadec has joined forces with Tramshed Tech – ‘The Home of Startups in Wales’ to undertake a 5-month research project into the Welsh technology ecosystem. The report will outline how local policy makers can improve the environment for tech startups and scaleups in the region.

Dom Hallas, Executive Director at Coadec says:

The opportunities Wales offers has us very excited. Wales has always punched above its weight so it is no surprise that Welsh tech start-ups are at the forefront of innovation. That said, there are still gaps in the ecosystem which we’re keen to explore. Whilst the future is uncertain, the role tech start-ups will play in it, isn't. The ability of talented innovators to scale up their ideas is essential, and that’s why we’re so passionate about leading this project.

Coadec will leverage Tramshed Tech’s community of startups and scaling businesses to better understand the challenges faced across the tech ecosystem in Wales with a particular focus on three priority areas; access to finance, access to talent, and creating technology regulation that facilitates growth.

Mark John, Co-Founder/Director, Tramshed Tech:

Having worked with the great team at COADEC on a UK-wide level for a number of years, specifically in our joint dealings with UK Government, both before and throughout the Covid pandemic, it is very rewarding to be able to announce this close formal collaboration between our two organisations, COADEC UK and Tramshed Tech, under the new COADEC Wales brand. As key sector support organisations for the Welsh and UK tech ecosystems, dedicated to the growth of our tech communities, we will look forward to continuing our collaborative work to make our sector stronger locally, nationally and internationally.

Tramshed Tech play a strategic role in the Welsh tech sector as founding members of the UK Tech Cluster Group, Tech Wales Advocates and Tech Spark Wales. As well as being a part of The Digital Economy Advisory Group, Coadec has successfully established the Future Fund, expansion of the Tier 1 Exceptional Talent Visa and the delivery of the UK’s Patient Capital Fund.

If you are a startup or scaling business in Wales interested in being involved in this project, contact [email protected]