Co-op Welsh Stores £1.2M Investment Creates 30 Local Jobs

Co-op is set to serve-up two new stores in Wales with a combined £1.2M investment creating up to 30 local jobs.

Located in Hawarden Road, Penyffordd – next to the Millstone Public House – and in Walter Road, Swansea, both stores will run on 100% renewable electricity and include Amazon Lockers, Costa coffee express and a bakery, alongside a focus on fresh, heathy produce, award winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from and vegan products, Fairtrade, food-to-go and, everyday essentials.

Paul Chudley, Co-op Regional Manager, said:

“We are delighted to continue our investment programme in Wales which is creating new stores in communities, while transforming our existing sites – this includes the introduction of additional services, such as Amazon Lockers, Costa coffee and the phased roll-out of our own online shop alongside our work with partners including Deliveroo and John Lewis Click & Collect, to develop a really compelling convenience offer locally. “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life. That is why we also want customers to know that they can become a Member of their Co-op, and that they can make a difference to local causes every time they swipe their Membership card when buying own branded products.”

Students who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – can pocket a 10% discount off groceries at the Co-op.

Contactless card payment limits are increased to £45, making it easier, quicker and safer to shop.

The retailer’s Food Share scheme works to minimise food waste and make a difference locally, supporting local not-for-profit organisations who work to tackle food insecurity and share food with those in need in the community.

The Co-op’s Community Shopping Card makes it easier for those self-isolating or who have been instructed to stay at home to shop and pay for their essentials – cards can be purchased or topped-up by calling 0800 029 4592, enabling friends, families, neighbours or volunteers to shop on their behalf in store.

Co-op is owned by around 4.6M active Members, and alongside Food, it operates: Co-op Funeralcare, Insurance, Health and Legal Services.

More information about the Co-op is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk