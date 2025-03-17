ClwydAlyn Names St Kentigern Hospice as Charity of the Year

St Asaph housing association ClwydAlyn has announced St Kentigern Hospice as its charity of the year, following a vote by staff.

The partnership signals the strong connection between the two organisations and spotlights the vital work that St Kentigern Hospice does for the local community.

Throughout the year, staff from ClwydAlyn will be organising a variety of fundraising events to generate donations to support the St Kentigern Hospice. All the money raised will be donated to contribute to the work of the hospice, which includes the 24/7 provision of specialist palliative care for people with life limiting illnesses.

ClwydAlyn’s SAS (Sports and Social) Committee has already started to organise a variety of fundraising activities including a quiz night, charity raffle, car boot sale, five-a-side football tournament and a hike up Snowdon.

Shaun Hurley, Chair of the SAS Committee at ClwydAlyn, said:

“We asked our staff to suggest a charity for us to support in 2025 and so many of the votes went to St Kentigern Hospice. It is a place which contributes so much to our local community and many of our staff have been affected by the work that they do, both personally or through friends and family. “There is a real synergy between ClwydAlyn’s core values of ‘Trust, Hope and Kindness’ and how relatable they are to the invaluable work done at the hospice. “We are very proud to be able to offer support to St Kentigern Hospice throughout 2025. It costs over £9,000 per day to keep the facilities running, so we are committed to helping not just to raise funds, but also to raise awareness of this invaluable local charity.”

Alwyn Mason, Corporate Fundraiser at St Kentigern Hospice, added:

“‘Everyone at the hospice would like to thank ClwydAlyn for picking us as their Charity of the Year. Without the support of people and businesses in our local area, we wouldn’t be able to continue to make a real difference to the lives of people in the community. This is why this partnership is so important, and we look forward to working closely with ClwydAlyn over the next 12 months.”

St Kentigern hospice has been at the heart of the North Wales Community for 30 years, covering Denbighshire, West Flintshire, and East Conwy. Clinical services are delivered free of charge to patients and their families. It is a 12-bed hospice, offering a variety of life-enhancing services and facilities to patients and their families and friends.

With help from more than 300 volunteers and 95 staff the hospice provides palliative care, a Well Being Hwb (WBH), as well as family support services, nursing services, bereavement support and a variety of therapies including art and music.