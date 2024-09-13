ClwydAlyn Housing Looks Ahead with Confidence Backed by Strong Finances

ClwydAlyn Housing, a leading provider of social housing across North Wales, has had its A credit rating reaffirmed.

The latest report from S&P Global Ratings, highlights the organisation’s strong financial position, paving the way for continued growth and development.

The report reaffirmed ClwydAlyn’s ‘A’ credit rating, noting the housing association’s financial resources are set to comfortably cover its spending plans.

With an estimated £129 million in available funds, including cash, investments, and unused credit facilities, ClwydAlyn said it was in a strong position to meet its upcoming £74 million in capital expenditures and debt payments.

It said it was ready to move forward confidently with ambitious plans to build and renovate homes across North Wales.

Cris McGuinness, Chair of the Board at ClwydAlyn, said:

“We’re delighted to share that ClwydAlyn remains in great financial shape. This means we can continue to invest in future projects and maintain quality homes in North Wales.”

Since 2018, ClwydAlyn has delivered 730 homes, with plans to add 1,000 more by 2027/28.