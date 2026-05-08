ClwydAlyn Housing Association Raises More Than £8,600 for St Kentigern Hospice

St Asaph-based housing association ClwydAlyn has raised more than £8,000 for St Kentigern Hospice with a year of fundraising initiatives organised by its Sports and Social Committee.

Staff members from ClwydAlyn organised a variety of fundraising events to generate vital donations to support St Kentigern Hospice. All the money raised will contribute to the work of the hospice, which includes the 24/7 provision of specialist palliative care for local people with life limiting illnesses.

ClwydAlyn’s SAS (Sports and Social) Committee chose St Kentigern as its ‘Charity of the Year’ in 2025 after a vote by staff. Fundraising activities over the 12 months included a quiz night, charity raffle, car boot sale and a five-a-side football tournament.

Shaun Hurley, SAS Committee Member at ClwydAlyn, said:

“It’s been a great year raising money for such a worthy local cause. We have loved getting to know the St Kentigern Team and hopefully we’ll get a chance to work with them again in the future. “There is a strong synergy between ClwydAlyn’s core values of ‘Trust, Hope and Kindness’ and the invaluable work done at the hospice. We’re very proud to be able to offer support to St Kentigern and hope that this donation will contribute to the amazing work that the hospice does for our community.”

Alwyn Mason, corporate fundraiser for the hospice, said: