ClwydAlyn Hands Over Final Homes at Maes Y Llan Development in Denbighshire

The final residents have moved in to ClwydAlyn’s new £11 million development at Rhuddlan Road in Bodelwyddan.

The development of 33 homes consists of 4 x 1 Bedroom Apartments, 12 x 2 Bedroom Apartments, 3 x 2 Bedroom Homes, and 14 x 3 Bedroom Homes.

The scheme forms part of Denbighshire County Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP).

Penny Storr, ClwydAlyn’s Head of Development and Growth said:

“We are delighted to welcome the 24 final families to this new scheme of homes. “We’re dedicated to improving our residents’ lives by reducing energy bills, providing warm homes and giving support to ensure that everyone achieves the best possible health and well-being outcomes. “These new homes are not just about meeting our environmental targets; they’re affordable and desirable homes where people can thrive.”

All the homes at Maes y Llan are built using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC). High quality insulation keeps the homes warm in winter and cool in summer. The heating and warm water is provided via air source heat pumps.

Resident Khadijah Hampton moved into the development with her partner and two children.

She said:

“Our first impressions are how much we like the inside of our new flat. Everything is so modern and we have a lovely kitchen. Many of the cupboards are lockable, and this is safer for storing chemicals away from the kids. “We feel safe as there are security cameras and the front door to the flats is secure too. “We will finally be able to settle down as a family, and we are looking forward to our future here.”

New residents Chloe and Aaron Davies said:

“We are over the moon about it all. “The whole flat is very roomy; this will really suit us and our little girl.”

Adam Murray also moved into the scheme. He said:

“It’s really modern, up to date, and me and my daughter will feel very safe here. It’s a real step up from where we were before. “The best thing for me is the area; it’s a big draw and as my mum and auntie work at the hospital across the road, they will be able to pop over for a brew!”

Heidi McDougall, Head of Housing and Communities for Denbighshire County Council said:

“We’re very pleased to see the completion of these high-quality, energy-efficient homes in Bodelwyddan, delivered in partnership with ClwydAlyn and Welsh Government. This development contributes towards the Council’s corporate priority of working in partnership to provide more affordable homes for residents, helping local people access safe, modern homes within their community and plays a key role in strengthening communities across Denbighshire.”

The development was completed by social homes provider ClwydAlyn in partnership with trusted construction partner K&C Construction and with funding contributed by Denbighshire County Council and Welsh Government. All the homes meet and exceed Welsh Government Housing Quality Standard (WHQS), Welsh Government Development Quality Requirements and Welsh Government Beautiful Homes and Spaces Standards.