ClwydAlyn Celebrates Win at Housing Innovation Awards

St-Asaph based housing association ClwydAlyn is celebrating winning the award for Best Approach to Tenant Communications at the Housing Innovation Awards.

ClwydAlyn’s Compliance and Building Safety Team was presented with their first Housing Innovation Award.

The Housing Innovation Awards Celebrate change makers and pioneers in the UK housing sector. The prestigious award ceremony, now in its fourth year, was held to celebrate the importance of innovation within the housing sector. The award recognised ClwydAlyn’s commitment to resident safety, through the association’s Compliance and Building Safety Month, which was held in October 2024.

The month-long initiative focused on raising awareness among residents about essential topics such as fire safety, electrical safety, legionella compliance and more. The team at Millrace Marketing was instrumental in the creation of a variety of content which was rolled-out across multiple communication channels. Social media posts, videos and written materials all ensured that residents could gain access to practical advice to help them stay safe within their homes.

The team also recognised the importance of reaching younger residents and developed ‘Dragon's Firey Tale’, an illustrated book designed to convey fire safety in a child-friendly format. The concept communicated essential safety information through storytelling, aiming to make the notion of fire safety approachable and memorable for young minds, whilst simultaneously acting as a reminder to parents and guardians, who may be reading the story aloud.

ClwydAlyn was one of six organisations shortlisted for the award.

The judges said:

“A multi-channel communications campaign across social media and email, using graphics, video, and even a children’s book, has helped ClwydAlyn reach far more residents with essential information to raise safety compliance and awareness.”

Chris Roberts, Head of Compliance and Building Safety at ClwydAlyn, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have been recognised for our Compliance and Building Safety Month campaign. Keeping residents informed is at the heart of what we do, and this award reflects the dedication of our team, in finding new and engaging ways to communicate important safety messages. Huge thanks and congratulations to everyone who helped to create, facilitate, support and engage with this very important campaign.”

Laura Aherne, Director, Millrace Marketing said: