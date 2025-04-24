Clothing Brand Owner to Cycle Tour de France Distance in Shop

A clothing brand owner is cycling 2,200 miles to support the cancer hospital that cared for his grandmother.

Liam Jones, CEO of sustainable independent clothing brand Overseas Apparel, will cycle 160 miles, the distance from Cardiff to London, every day for 14 days to raise money for Velindre and 2wish.

The 28-year-old has named the 2,200-mile challenge, which will take place entirely outside his shop in the Morgan Quarter, Cardiff, the Tour de Nowhere and has scheduled it to coincide with the ninth anniversary of his business.

A second static bicycle will be placed next to Liam’s for anyone to join him to cycle a distance during the challenge between April 29 and May 12.

Liam said he was inspired to undertake the challenge for Velindre Cancer Centre, the leading provider of radiotherapy and specialised cancer treatments in Wales, after his grandmother received care at the hospital in 2019. He will also raise money for 2wish, who work to ensure those affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young person receives the bereavement support.

Liam has completed a number of other challenges to mark the anniversary of the business he began at 18 years old as part of his art course at Bridgend College. Last year, Liam cycled from John O’Groats to Land’s End and back to Cardiff in 22 days but this year wants his challenge to be even bigger.

Overseas Apparel will also be releasing a collection of merchandise including a branded T-shirt, tote bag and sticker pack with 100% of profits going to the two charities.

“As a business, I believe it is very important to share a personal connection with customers and our growing community,” Liam said. “We want to spread the awareness of the incredible work Velindre and 2wish are doing.”

Marika Jones, Morgan Quarter centre manager, said: