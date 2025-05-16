Mid Wales  |

16 May 2025
Mid Wales

Cllr Jake Berriman Elected New Leader of Powys County Council

Cllr Jake Berriman has been elected as the new Leader of Powys County Council.

Cllr Berriman takes over from Cllr James Gibson-Watt, who announced earlier this month that he was to stand down after three years.

Having first been elected to the county council as councillor for the Llandrindod North ward in October 2019, Cllr Berriman was appointed Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys in May 2022.

“I’m honoured to be elected the new leader of Powys County Council and I’m deeply aware that this council’s strength lies in its diversity and collaboration,” said Cllr Berriman.

 

“No one group holds all the answers, and every voice and vote matters. I see a chamber united by a shared commitment to serve our communities, and I believe we can build on that to deliver better outcomes together.

 

“My leadership will be visible, accessible and rooted in listening. We must work together, with mutual respect, to tackle the challenges ahead – especially in education, social care, and the cost of living.

 

“I’m committed to inclusive decision-making, fair budget planning, and maintaining strong frontline services. Together, we can shape a stronger, fairer, greener Powys.

As part of his acceptance speech, Cllr Berriman paid tribute to his predecessor for his work as Leader during challenging times and for championing Powys locally and nationally.

Cllr Berriman said:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank James for the steady hand he has brought to the role since 2022, and for the support he has shown me as I step forward at this time. He has laid strong foundations both within the council and across Wales through his collaborative approach.

“James has played a major role in the political life of Powys, and his name is synonymous with dedicated public service. He is a hard act to follow, and I am truly grateful for the confidence and support he has given me.

“I am really pleased that James has agreed to continue to play a key role within the council as Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys until the end of September and I look forward to continuing working with him.”

Following his election, Cllr Berriman confirmed the membership of his new Cabinet:

Cabinet Member Portfolio
Cllr Jake Berriman

 

Leader and Cabinet Member for People, Performance and Partnerships
  • Cabinet Business
  • Developing and maintaining partnerships including Corporate Joint Committee and the Public Service Board
  • People Services – Workforce and Member development and support
  • Corporate Health & Safety incl. joint Chair of JCNC
  • Corporate Performance Management
  • Strategic and Local Development Planning
  • Property including County Farms

 
Cllr Matthew Dorrance

 

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys

 

 
  • Housing Service, including Gypsies and Travellers
  • Tackling Poverty including Money Advice Service
  • Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse & Sexual Violence, incl. White Ribbon Pledge
  • Equality & Diversity
  • Armed Forces Partnership and Champion
  • Refugees

 
Cllr James Gibson-Watt (up to 30 September 2025)

 

Cllr Glyn Preston (from 1 October 2025)

 

Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys

 
  • Developing Strategic Economic Framework for Powys, identifying sustainable growth and regeneration opportunities
  • Securing economic investment opportunities across Powys Localities to support sustainable place making, urban regeneration and rural renaissance
  • Supporting the Mid Wales Growth Deal and Regional Skills Partnership to create and deliver economic and learner opportunities
  • Post-16 Learning and skills development, partnerships with HE, FE, WBL & Community-based providers

 
Cllr David Thomas

 

Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation
  • Delivering Sustainable Powys Transformation programme
  • Finance
  • Procurement, Income & Awards & Integrated Business Planning
  • Risk management

 
Cllr Sian Cox

 

Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys
  • Adult Social Care & Commissioning
  • North Powys Wellbeing Programme
  • Integration of Care System with Powys Teaching Health Board
  • Developing Community Engagement to support locality working

 
Cllr Richard Church

 

Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services
  • Environmental Health and public protection
  • Trading Standards
  • Emergency Planning and Community Safety
  • Development Management and Building Control Services
  • Legal Services
  • Ombudsman, Coroner & Registrar Services

 
Cllr Pete Roberts

 

Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys
  • Education
  • Schools’ Transformation Programme

 
Cllr Jackie Charlton

 

Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys
  • Climate Change and decarbonisation
  • Highways and Recycling
  • Transport, including home to school transport
  • Countryside Services
  • Environmental matters

 
Cllr Sandra Davies

 

Cabinet Member for Future Generations
  • Children’s Services
  • Youth Justice
  • Youth Services
  • Future Generations Act
  • Welsh Language

 
Cllr Raiff Devlin

 

Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services
  • Customer Services & Information Governance
  • Digital Powys Programme
  • Leisure and Culture, including Theatres, Libraries, Museums and Archives
  • Supporting the Sustainable Food Partnership for Powys including Catering & Cleaning

 



