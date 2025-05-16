Cllr Jake Berriman Elected New Leader of Powys County Council

Cllr Jake Berriman has been elected as the new Leader of Powys County Council.

Cllr Berriman takes over from Cllr James Gibson-Watt, who announced earlier this month that he was to stand down after three years.

Having first been elected to the county council as councillor for the Llandrindod North ward in October 2019, Cllr Berriman was appointed Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys in May 2022.

“I’m honoured to be elected the new leader of Powys County Council and I’m deeply aware that this council’s strength lies in its diversity and collaboration,” said Cllr Berriman. “No one group holds all the answers, and every voice and vote matters. I see a chamber united by a shared commitment to serve our communities, and I believe we can build on that to deliver better outcomes together. “My leadership will be visible, accessible and rooted in listening. We must work together, with mutual respect, to tackle the challenges ahead – especially in education, social care, and the cost of living. “I’m committed to inclusive decision-making, fair budget planning, and maintaining strong frontline services. Together, we can shape a stronger, fairer, greener Powys.

As part of his acceptance speech, Cllr Berriman paid tribute to his predecessor for his work as Leader during challenging times and for championing Powys locally and nationally.

Cllr Berriman said:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank James for the steady hand he has brought to the role since 2022, and for the support he has shown me as I step forward at this time. He has laid strong foundations both within the council and across Wales through his collaborative approach. “James has played a major role in the political life of Powys, and his name is synonymous with dedicated public service. He is a hard act to follow, and I am truly grateful for the confidence and support he has given me. “I am really pleased that James has agreed to continue to play a key role within the council as Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys until the end of September and I look forward to continuing working with him.”

Following his election, Cllr Berriman confirmed the membership of his new Cabinet: