Climate Change Minister to Address Future Energy Wales Conference

Julie James MS, Minister for Climate Change will deliver the keynote address at Future Energy Wales in November.

Hosted and organised by RenewableUK Cymru, the Future Energy Wales Conference and Exhibition will take place on Thursday 25 November in the Wales ICC Wales, Newport, and focus on the role of renewable energy in powering economic growth in a net zero Wales.

Throughout the day-long conference, industry experts will discuss progress and options for overcoming the complex challenge of re-engineering an energy system to accommodate the future shape and scale of low carbon power generation and demand.

Three broad themes for the inaugural conference will be:

Renewables in the 2020s

Energy infrastructure for net zero

Visualising Wales’ success

Rhys Wyn Jones, Director, RenewableUK Cymru, said:

“As we emerge from the pandemic, Wales is faced with some huge opportunities to deliver a programme of green renewal. Future Energy Wales is an opportunity for us to explore these opportunities and also address some of the barriers we are facing in moving towards Wales being a net zero nation. “I am delighted to be welcoming the Climate Change Minister to address the conference. The creation of a specific climate change portfolio is a clear indication of Welsh Government’s commitment to tackling this urgent agenda. I know delegates will be eager to hear how the Minister will use this Senedd term to take necessary steps to ensure Wales delivers on its commitments and ambition.”

Julie James MS, Minister for Climate Change, said:

“Climate change is the most pressing issue we face, and we all need to take action to work together to address this global emergency. There are exciting opportunities in Wales to further develop renewable energy technologies and to become a world leader in marine energy. “I am pleased to have this opportunity to talk about how Welsh Government’s aspirations and plans for energy will speed up the pace of change to reach our net zero targets.”

Tickets are available from www.future-energy.wales priced from £75.