Client Needs Should Shape Later Life Lending Advice

Later life lending is evolving quickly, and at its heart is one simple principle: putting the client first. This is no longer about deciding whether a customer needs an equity release plan or a mortgage. It is about understanding their situation – both short term and long term – and then matching them with the product that best meets those needs.

In practice later life lending covers anyone over 50 or 55 who wants to use the wealth tied up in their property to improve their financial position, manage existing borrowing, or plan for the years ahead. With the ability to offer residential mortgages up to age 95, alongside retirement interest-only options and innovative lifetime mortgages, the market has become much more flexible.

That flexibility means an environment where advisers and clients alike can plan with more confidence. New features such as the option to service interest, annual reviews, or products without early repayment charges mean later life lending has moved far beyond its past reputation. Clients are more informed too, often arriving at conversations having researched their options in detail.

For advisers, this shift makes education critical. At the Cornerstone Network we are seeing more of our mortgage advisers wanting to upskill in later life lending. Through regular drop-ins, coffee mornings and ongoing support, we help them build confidence in managing these products and, in turn, grow their own businesses.

The Cornerstone Network provides access to training, peer discussion and direct support from lenders, so advisers always know where to go for answers.

The message I share with advisers is clear: build your network first. If you do not have the answer yourself, know who to ask. That removes the fear factor and ensures the client always gets the right outcome. It also encourages a client-first mindset, where we put aside preconceptions about labels and instead ask the most important questions: what is the customer’s goal? Are they trying to secure their home? Do they want certainty over payments? Are they planning for the long term or just looking for a short-term fix?

Advisers should be wary of solutions that simply “kick the can down the road”. Instead, the focus should be on sustainable plans – for example, securing payments at a fixed rate for life, with the flexibility to review if the market changes. Products now come with safeguards such as downsizing protection, consideration for surviving partners, and flexible repayment structures. Taken together, these innovations allow advisers to provide clients with realistic long-term solutions, even in a market where the future is hard to predict.

Later life lending has come a long way. Clients are more aware, products are more flexible, and the support for advisers has never been stronger. By putting the client first and making use of the resources available through networks such as Cornerstone, advisers can be confident they are helping their clients make the right choices for both today and tomorrow.

Ryan Mansell talks about this and more in the Cornerstone Finance Group podcast episode Later Life Lending: Meeting Rising Demand. Listen to the podcast here.