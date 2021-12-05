Cletwr Wins National Award at Rural Community Business Awards

A community-owned shop & cafe, Cletwr, in Cwmni Cletwr, Tre’r Ddol, Powys, Wales has won a national award for its work to support local people whilst remaining committed to sourcing local produce, supporting local farms and producers, reducing waste and minimising its impact upon the environment.

Kind-hearted volunteers from Cletwr were presented the award from Dame Prue Leith DBE, restaurateur, chef and presenter, and Co-op, sponsors of the award.

The community-owned café and shop was one of seven inspirational community-businesses from across the UK to be recognised for their outstanding contribution to their communities and as the most inspiring enterprises of their kind by the Plunkett Foundation through its Rural Community Business Awards. The awards are held annually by UK charity the Plunkett Foundation – which supports rural communities to tackle issues of isolation, loneliness, jobs and wellbeing, through community-owned business.

Cletwr supports local producers and farmers directly. It has 70 local suppliers living within 15 miles of the shop and prides itself on supporting the livelihood and homes of local farms that have provided food for many generations. It provides goods for refill that will reduce packaging and puts its food surplus to good use as animal feed.

James Alcock, Chief Executive at Plunkett Foundation, said:

“Cletwr has truly become the heart of its community, supporting local producers, providing essential goods and promoting a wide variety of Welsh cultural activities that provide a welcoming space for people to connect and improve their wellbeing. Every town and village should have a Cletwr.”

