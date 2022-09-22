Cleddau Insurance Grow with the Announcement of New Appointments

Cleddau Insurance, one of the leading independent brokers in West Wales, have expanded the team appointing a new commercial director along with some internal promotions.

These changes show real intent for growing the business and compliment their exclusive insurance deals they offer Welsh based businesses.

Iestyn Page joins the team as the new Commercial Director with a key focus on growing the business and implementing new business strategies. He will predominantly be focussed on the tech, media, IT and cyber sectors due to his past experience as well as contractors and property owners. Iestyn has a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, having worked for over 10 years within a variety of sectors including the Head of Digital Sales with Wales Online, and working with a tech firm, managing a team of 18 sales consultants across the South of UK. More recently, he has been the head of a network of insurance brokers utilising unique schemes to build on their new business initiatives.

“Cleddau has always been part of my life ever since my father set up the business back in 1993 and I have watched the business develop and grow. Being able to have the opportunity to work with the company is incredibly exciting for me and I am proud to be part of this next chapter. The clear area of opportunity not only for Cleddau Insurance but also for insurance brokers in general is our awareness of what we can offer. Our impressive customer retention rate in Cleddau is notable, proving that client satisfaction and service is at the heart of what we do. We are proud that many of our customers are lifelong clients. We are continuing to challenge the way that individuals and businesses do insurance. As brokers we have access to providers that don’t appear on comparison sites, and we provide better cover for a competitive price”.

Along with the announcement of this new appointment, there have been internal promotions with Donna John becoming an Assistant Manager.

Donna has been with Cleddau Insurance for over a year and has made a clear impact with her knowledge and expertise. She has worked in insurance since 2004, with experience in all aspects of insurance from personal lines to complex commercial cases. She qualified at diploma level with the Chartered Insurance Institute in 2012 and takes pride in helping clients with all their insurance needs,

“I moved to Cleddau Insurance in November 2020 and quickly realised that I fitted in perfectly with a local broker who has a vision similar to mine; which is to constantly put the customer and their needs at the heart of our decision making and advice. Whether that be the type of cover they need, to the quotes we offer, right through to the ongoing service and claims handling process. We are here to help provide the most up to date advice and guidance reacting to the current economy and market trends”.

Stephen Vale who has been an integral part of Cleddau Insurance growth over the last 20 years as the Operations Director is extremely excited with these two new appointments and the future of Cleddau.

“The appointments compliment the two key messages we are trying to highlight. The service we can offer and how competitive we are in a hardening market, making sure our clients have the sufficient cover in place. Having the correct cover is a key message as it is estimated 80% of the marketplace is under insured across the UK. Having Iestyn’s expertise in driving new business growth and Donna’s knowledge in the industry will help drive these messages to our customers and prospects contributing to business growth”.

Cleddau have a couple of other vacancies within the business, where they are looking at appointing a receptionist and an account handler. For more information on these vacancies please contact Stephen via email [email protected]