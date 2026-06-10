Cleaning Specialist Expands UK Footprint With Mid Wales Acquisition

Facilities management company Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists has secured £150,000 in funding from BCRS Business Loans to support a key acquisition as part of its continued growth strategy across the UK.

The funding package, which comprises £75,000 from the Community Investment Enterprise Fund 2 (CIEF2) and £75,000 from the British Business Bank's Investment Fund for Wales (IFW), has enabled the purchase of Mid Wales-based Hafren Services Limited.

The expansion into Mid Wales, through Hafren Services Limited, includes all existing contracts, strengthening Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists' operational footprint across Wales, helping the company to build further long-term partnerships and enhancing its capacity to deliver services at scale as it targets larger, national contract opportunities.

Founded in 2014 by Samantha Howells, Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists began in Caerphilly with just one employee. Since then, it has grown into an award-winning professional facilities management company, which employs more than 100 trained operatives that work to provide facilities management services in the commercial space, from NHS sites and gyms to schools and construction environments.

By strengthening its regional footprint and securing an established client base in Mid Wales, the business is now well positioned to tender for larger, national contracts and build long-term partnerships.

Samantha Howells, Founder of Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists, said:

“We're really excited to bring Hafren into the Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists group to further our growth, as we look to scale both organically, and through acquisition. The team hase built a strong, reputable business, which will allow us to continue that success while strengthening our presence across Wales. “With an expanded team, we have doubled our capacity which has strengthened our foothold across Wales, and allows us to target other areas of the UK.”

Samantha was introduced to BCRS Business Loans Business through Dan at Vast Commercial Finance. She worked closely with Business Development Manager, Niki Haggerty-James, who added:

“We're proud to support Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists as it continues to grow and create opportunities across the UK. This funding will help the business strengthen its operations, and with an expanded team, Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists is well positioned to continue scaling its operations.”

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, said:

“Maid to Help Cleaning Specialists' growth journey demonstrates the impact that targeted funding can have in enabling businesses to compete for larger contracts across a wider geographic footprint. “We're pleased to support the company as it continues to build on its strong momentum, and this latest investment from the Investment Fund for Wales highlights our commitment to helping businesses across Wales as they scale and create new opportunities.”

The £62m CIEF was launched in 2024 to enable business growth. Funded by Lloyds along with social impact investor Better Society Capital (BSC) and managed by responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS) with contributions from the three participating CDFIs, BCRS Business Loans, Business Enterprise Fund and Finance for Enterprise, the CIEF aims to invest in 800 small businesses nationally and support 10,500 jobs.

The British Business Bank backed Investment Fund for Wales operates across the whole of Wales and includes a range of finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments up to £5 million to help small and medium-sized businesses start up, scale up or stay ahead. BCRS Business Loans is managing the smaller loans part of the fund (£25,000 to £100,000). FW Capital is responsible for larger loans (£100,000 to £2 million) and Foresight manage equity deals (up to £5 million).