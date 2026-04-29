Cleaning and Support Services Social Enterprise Unveils New Name

A social enterprise which provides cleaning and support services to clients across Wales and southern England has unveiled a new name and brand.

Formerly known as APP-UK, Cardiff-based Lifft provides professional cleaning and support services and invests its profits back into its parent charity, Platfform, to boost access to mental health support for clients’ staff as well as individuals and communities across Wales and the wider UK.

The organisation said the rebrand aims to strengthen understanding of its model.

Matt Cole, Deputy CEO at Platfform, said:

“Now feels like the perfect time to strengthen the connection between Platfform and Lifft. We want the alignment to be clear, and to show how this connection benefits both organisations, as well as our clients and communities. “Platfform works to change the story around mental health, transform the systems there to help, and create conditions for people, communities and organisations to thrive. We exist to create a society where everyone has the conditions for good mental health. We do this by making sure that support is easy to access, compassionate and close to home.”

In addition to its core cleaning services, Lifft offers clients access routes into mental health support for their employees, as well as training and support sessions, wellbeing programmes, community outreach and early intervention support.

The organisation said it prioritises stable, local jobs with fair pay and conditions, avoiding agency work, zero-hour contracts and age-based pay structures.

For Platfform, which is headquartered in Swansea, income generated through commercial contracts supports its long-term sustainability by diversifying income streams and reducing reliance on grants and fundraising, while enabling more people to access mental health support and reducing waiting times for services.

Glenn Bowen, Enterprise Programme Director at Cwmpas (Lead Partner for Social Business Wales), said: