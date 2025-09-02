Clean Growth Map Highlights £9bn Clean Energy and Decarbonisation Opportunity for Wales

RenewableUK Cymru and Net Zero Industry Wales have unveiled a landmark Wales Clean Growth Map highlighting a £9 billion investment opportunity from renewable energy projects and low-carbon industries.

The map is designed to help legislators, policymakers, and investors visualise the full-scale and strategic alignment of Wales’ clean energy pipeline and industrial transition, and to spotlight the transformational potential for jobs, infrastructure, and regional economies, the organisations said.

The map overlays the 16 new ‘super constituencies’ which will be contested in the 2026 Senedd election. This allows political candidates and decision-makers to identify priority clean energy and industrial projects within their prospective constituencies and to understand the local benefits they could deliver, said the two organisations.

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, said:

“At its core, this map sends a powerful message: Wales is not just home to individual projects, it is building a connected, investable clean energy and industrial system using technologies including hydrogen production, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), low-carbon fuels, battery storage, offshore and onshore wind, solar and tidal energy.”

Jess Hooper, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said:

“Renewables are not just about delivering projects, they are about delivering a future. Clean energy is both a climate imperative and a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity. With this map, we’re making the case for action on where investment is needed, with real locations, real figures and real opportunities for every part of Wales.”

Critical infrastructure upgrades can also be seen on the map, including grid reinforcements to boost connectivity in Mid Wales and create a North–South transmission spine, alongside current and new interconnectors with Ireland and Scotland. The organisations say these are essential to ensure clean power can flow efficiently into, out of, and across Wales.

By scaling up renewable energy deployment in Wales, clean energy could pump £6.9 billion into the Welsh economy over the next decade through job creation, increased tax revenue, and growth in local supply chains, say RenewableUK Cymru and Net Zero Industry Wales.

They added that without action, carbon-intensive sectors risk further decline. Analysis by Net Zero Industry Wales suggests that £2.1 billion could be saved by avoiding further deindustrialisation through investment in low-carbon technologies and infrastructure.