Clean Energy Investment Strengthens Powys’ Public Estate

Major clean energy and energy efficiency improvements have been completed across Powys County Council’s property estate, cutting carbon emissions, reducing running costs, and strengthening the resilience of essential public services.

Supported by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the Welsh Government, the programme has delivered a wide range of upgrades across council buildings, including solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, battery storage, LED lighting, enhanced energy monitoring and electric vehicle charging points.

In total, solar PV systems have been installed at 17 sites, providing a combined capacity of 694 kWp, alongside 573 kWh of battery storage. Together, these measures are projected to save approximately 600,000 kWh of energy every year and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 170 tCO₂e annually.

Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said: