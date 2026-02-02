Classic Vehicle Club Sponsors Level 1 JGW+ Mechanics Learners

Ceredigion Council has thanked Cardi Cranks for their sponsorship of Level 1 TSC+ Mechanics learners.

Thanks to Cardi Cranks’ support, learners have been fully kitted out with hoodies, trousers, safety boots, and a range of essential tools and equipment, enabling them to confidently undertake the practical elements of their course. This contribution will make a meaningful difference to learners’ day-to-day training and their overall learning experience, the council said.

Karen Bulman, Team manager for vocational learning and skills, said:

“Partnerships with local organisations such as Cardi Cranks play a crucial role in strengthening vocational learning and skills development. Their commitment demonstrates a genuine investment in young people and the future workforce, helping learners build confidence, practical competence, and aspiration. We are extremely grateful to Cardi Cranks for their continued support and for recognising the importance of nurturing new talent within the local community.”

The practical nature of the Level 1 Mechanics programme is vital in preparing learners for progression into further training or employment within the automotive sectors. Having access to high-quality protective clothing and industry-relevant tools not only supports health and safety requirements but also helps learners feel confident, professional, and work-ready.

John Lewis, Chairman for Cardi Cranks, said:

“Cardi Cranks are proud to sponsor HCT’s mechanic learners and providing ongoing support in the future. As an organisation we are keen and proud to be investing in the future of these learners and the motor vehicle industry.”

Councillor Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: