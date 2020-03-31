Clarke Wilmott Strengthens Its IP Team

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has enhanced its highly acclaimed intellectual property team with the appointment of a further senior trade mark attorney.

Kate Cheney specialises in all aspects of trade mark law including trade mark clearance, prosecution, protection advice, disputes and advising on global portfolio strategies.

Coming from specialist IP practice Nucleus IP in London, Kate is a Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA) and studied at Nottingham Law School and Cardiff University.

She said:

“I am excited to be joining Clarke Willmott’s renowned intellectual property team. The firm has a great reputation and an interesting range of clients. “Coming from a specialist IP practice, I am looking forward to working within a law firm where clients can benefit from a full range of legal services on offer. “I’m already enjoying getting to know clients and understanding their business needs in order to provide the best advice and strategies with regards to their trade mark portfolios.”

Roy Crozier, head of Clarke Willmott’s intellectual property team, said:

“We are delighted to have Kate join us as a Senior trade mark attorney to bolster our trade mark filing practice. “Kate’s considerable experience will assist us in serving our expanding portfolio of clients.”

Clarke Willmott IP specialists are leaders in their field and highly ranked in both the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners UK legal directories.

The firm’s clients include many famous names in the computing, gaming, automotive, entertainment, fashion and food industries.

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with regional offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton.