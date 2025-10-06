Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff Office Celebrates Legal 500 Results for 2026

The Cardiff office of national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has been ranked highly in this year’s Legal 500 guide, with numerous practice areas and individual lawyers being recognised.

The guide, which ranks the UK’s top lawyers and firms, recommended Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office in four of their key practice areas. Banking and finance and social housing retain their Band 2 rankings, while commercial property improves its Band 4 ranking with a Band 3. A new mention for the firm’s construction offering comes with a recommendation as a ‘Firm to Watch’.

Partner, Fraser MacRae, was named in the ‘Hall of Fame’ nationally for social housing finance.

Head of Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office, Clare Gregory, said:

“It is great to see that we have continued to build on our success in recent years and that the depth of expertise within the firm has been recognised with rankings across numerous practice areas. “In September we celebrated our 10-year anniversary in Cardiff and to see our clients continue to place trust and confidence in us, speaks to both the breadth, consistency and quality of the services that we deliver.”

Nationally, Clarke Willmott received the top ranking possible for 10 of its specialist practice areas and in total was ranked in 52 practice areas across all of its seven regional offices.

Individually, Clarke Willmott’s lawyers received a total of 170 recommendations, of which seven were improved on from last year, and 41 were new recommendations for the 2026 edition.

Clarke Willmott CEO, Peter Swinburn, said:

“We are delighted with the firm’s strong performance in the Legal 500 2026 rankings, which represents a significant step forward from last year’s already impressive results. These rankings are an important independent benchmark of quality and service in our profession, and this year’s outcome is a clear reflection of the outstanding talent, commitment and professionalism of our lawyers across every department.”

The Legal 500 series is widely acknowledged as the world’s largest legal guide. It is an independent guide and firms and individuals are recommended purely on merit.

Clarke Willmott LLP is one of the UK’s leading law firms with offices in Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton. Clarke Willmott provides support on a broad range of legal services to individuals and businesses, with a focus on the most involved and complex matters.

Last year the firm celebrated its 135th anniversary and this year it marked milestones with the 20-year anniversary of the Birmingham office, 15-year anniversary of the Manchester office and 10-year anniversary of the Cardiff office.