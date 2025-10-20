Clarke Willmott Recognised in Annual Social Mobility Ranking

National law firm Clarke Willmott has been recognised for its work in championing social mobility in an annual ranking of employers.

The firm is ranked at number 59 in the 2025 Social Mobility Employer Index, which is run by the Social Mobility Foundation (SMF) – up from 107 last year.

Law firms took two of the first three spots in this year’s rankings, with Browne Jacobson taking first place for the second year in a row and Linklaters in third. Water company Severn Trent was placed second.

Employers that enter the index receive tailored feedback to make meaningful improvements to access, progression and internal culture for staff from lower socio-economic backgrounds. Many of this year’s 140 entrants have adopted best practice, with 74 per cent collecting socio-economic background data for their workforces.

Meanwhile 82 per cent of entrants that offer apprenticeships pay them the real living wage or higher, and 75 per cent target careers outreach to schools based on socio-economic background. This year also saw 36 entrants measuring their class pay gaps – an increase of ten from last year. A total of 60 entrants (43 per cent) are either already measuring their class pay gaps or planning to measure them next year.

Since partnering with the SMF, Clarke Willmott has worked with dozens of sixth form and undergraduate students, assisted young people with their university applications, supported networking events and improved its own social mobility awareness within the business.

Karen Higgins, head of ESG at Clarke Willmott, said:

“We’re committed to improving social mobility and opening up access to legal careers for young people from all backgrounds. Through our work experience programmes, mentoring schemes and university partnerships we aim to inspire, support and equip the next generation of legal professionals. “We offer e-mentoring, CV reviews, mock interviews, personal statement feedback and sector-specific opportunities. We also welcomed three students from the SMF to our 2025 Vacation Scheme. In addition, we recognise we are an integral part of the local communities in which we work and we strive to play a responsible role in these areas, supporting local charities looking to improve social mobility. “The Social Mobility Employer Index helps organisations locate where opportunity is being missed and how to unlock it. It’s not just a ranking, it’s a roadmap. When we act on social mobility, we build stronger, fairer, more successful organisations – ultimately, social mobility is good for business. “Therefore the fact that we have been ranked at number 59 in 2025 – up from 107 last year and 118 the year before that – is testament to the progress on social mobility we are making as a firm.”

Sarah Atkinson, chief executive of the Social Mobility Foundation, said:

“Congratulations to all the employers in this year’s Index. They’re leaders in creating workplaces where everyone can thrive, leading to more representative, innovative, successful organisations. “Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Too many young people are being held back from reaching their potential because of their background. That’s unfair for them, and in a country facing a skills shortage, it’s bad for all of us. “We need more employers to step up their game, enter the Index, and take action to improve social mobility. And we need the government to follow the lead of this year’s forward-thinking entrants and make all large employers report socio-economic data for their workforces.”