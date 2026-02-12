Clarke Willmott Partner Joins National Institute for Sport and Health

Cardiff lawyer Declan Goodwin has joined the National Institute for Sport and Health (NISH), an organisation pushing for change in healthcare, medicine and sports technology.

Having recently joined national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP’s Cardiff office as a partner, Declan is keen to advance his areas of interest in the region, including tech, sport, healthcare and the public sector.

As a recently established organisation, NISH – which is funded by Swansea Bay City Deal, and supported by Swansea University and local health boards – is looking to build a community where industry leaders and entrepreneurs can collaborate, share insights and drive advancements.

Declan, a partner in the commercial team at Clarke Willmott, said:

“I am delighted to join the National Institute of Sport and Health as a Member. NISH is a really dynamic hub where the worlds of sport-tech, med-tech and healthcare come together, and I look forward to contributing to its work and future direction. “I’m passionate about sport and health in South Wales and hope that my work alongside NISH will result in growth and innovation for the sectors within our region.”

As well as establishing a community of stakeholders, NISH also offers modern office space to rent at its Swansea University campus and state-of-the-art HQ, set to open in 2027.

NISH Director, Prof. Keith Lloyd added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Declan to the National Institute for Sport and Health. His expertise across technology, sport and healthcare aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate innovation in these sectors. As we continue to build a collaborative community of leaders and innovators, Declan’s insight and experience will be a valuable asset in helping us drive meaningful change across Wales and beyond.”

Declan Goodwin specialises in commercial contracts, intellectual property and data protection. He has particular experience advising clients in the technology, green energy, sport and retail and leisure sectors.