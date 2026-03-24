Clarke Willmott Joins Cardiff Capital Region Investment Partnership Programme

National law firm Clarke Willmott has signed up to the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) Invest Partnership Programme, marking a further step in its commitment to supporting economic growth and investment in Wales.

The programme brings together public and private sector organisations to drive investment, innovation and long-term growth across the region.

The firm’s Cardiff office will work alongside regional stakeholders, engaging with leaders across all ten local authorities and contributing to major development and infrastructure initiatives and supporting projects that create opportunities for businesses and communities across the region.

“We are excited to join the Invest Partnership Programme, which provides a platform for collaboration with regional leaders, local authorities, developers and funders,” says Clare Gregory, head of Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office. “By participating year-round and engaging in key events, we can contribute to strategic projects, connect with public and private sector partners across the region, and help shape Wales’s economic future, ultimately creating jobs and boosting prosperity for local communities. “As our presence continues to grow in Wales, we are committed to working alongside partners to deliver sustainable growth and long-term impact.”

Clarke Willmott will take an active role in major events such as MIPIM, UKREiiF and Wales Week London, connecting with investors and stakeholders and contributing to initiatives across key sectors.

The firm’s involvement builds on its established presence in Cardiff and reflects its wider strategy of advising public and private sector clients on real estate, infrastructure, corporate and commercial matters across Wales and beyond.

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton.