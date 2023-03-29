Clarke Willmott Further Strengthens Cardiff Office Team

The Cardiff office of national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has further strengthened its commercial property, corporate and construction line-up with the appointment of five new joiners.

Julia Morris, formerly of Le Gros Solicitors Limited, joins the commercial property team as partner, together with senior associate Scott Keddle, formerly in-house lawyer at Shaw Healthcare, and paralegal, Beckie Herbert.

In addition, Ayesha Davies has joined the Cardiff office’s banking and finance team as a paralegal.

Kate Evans, formerly of Capital Law, has also joined Clarke Willmott’s construction team, specialising in the green energy sector.

“I am delighted we have been able to continue with the growth of the Cardiff office, particularly during such challenging times,” said Vicky Kells, head of the Cardiff office. “The new staff members have settled in well and their presence will enable us to continue providing an exceptional service and support to our clients on a wide range of legal issues, as well as continuing to grow a varied client base. “Julia’s arrival means an expansion into the local market and further afield on the asset management and development side of the business, while Kate’s appointment sees an expansion of Clarke Willmott’s construction team, particularly in Wales. “Clarke Willmott prides itself on being able to offer its staff an excellent work-life balance and hybrid working environment that appears to be attractive to prospective applicants.”

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.

For more information visit www.clarkewillmott.com