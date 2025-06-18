Clarke Willmott Expands Cardiff Team with New Partner Hire

National law firm Clarke Willmott has strengthened its financial services disputes team with the appointment of Martin Cox as partner in its Cardiff office.

Martin brings significant experience in high-value and complex commercial disputes to the role, having previously spent over a decade working in the City at both Freshfields and Stewarts, before moving to Acuity Law in Cardiff.

He has advised clients across a wide range of sectors, with expertise in banking and financial services, telecommunications and energy.

His specific expertise includes advising on negligence and misrepresentation claims, breach of contract, regulatory compliance and corporate governance issues.

“We’re delighted to welcome Martin to the team,” says Darren Kidd, partner and head of the financial services disputes team. “We are committed to providing commercially astute, tailored advice to our clients and Martin’s appointment reinforces that commitment. “His technical excellence, broad commercial experience and strong sector insight will add real depth to our practice.”

Martin’s arrival comes at a time of continued growth for Clarke Willmott’s financial services disputes team.

“As we build and strengthen the team, we are well placed to meet increasing demand for strategic and high-quality advice,” added Darren. “Martin’s appointment is a clear indication of our ambition to grow and to invest in exceptional people who share our values and client-focused approach.”

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.