Clarke Willmott Appointed to £45m LUPC Legal Services Framework

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has been appointed to the £45 million London Universities Purchasing Consortium (LUPC) 2025 Legal Services Framework.

The appointment enables Clarke Willmott to provide a full-service offering to LUPC members, which include universities, colleges and other not-for-profit organisations in the education, arts, science, charity and wider public sectors.

Framework members will benefit from streamlined access to expert legal support designed to meet their strategic and operational legal needs in a cost-effective manner. Clarke Willmott has partnered with Bates Wells as subcontractors.

“We are delighted to be selected for this prestigious panel,” says Clarke Willmott’s client relationship partner, Brendan Ryan. “Our appointment reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality legal support tailored to the education and public sectors. “As a new name on the framework, we look forward to supporting LUPC members by delivering novel legal solutions in what is a challenging environment. We are confident that members will find our approach refreshingly pragmatic and solutions-focused.”

Clarke Willmott has been selected to Lot 1B of the framework, a category recognising full-service law firms with expertise serving higher education and not-for-profit bodies.

As part of the framework, Clarke Willmott will offer services across a range of specialisms, including corporate and commercial, litigation, real estate, procurement and competition, employment, regulatory and public law.

While many LUPC members are London-based, the appointment also enables Clarke Willmott to support members of other regional purchasing consortia affiliated to LUPC, including:

North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC)

North Western Universities Purchasing Consortium (NWUPC)

Southern Universities Purchasing Consortium (SUPC)

Higher Education Purchasing Consortium Wales (HEPCW)

The LUPC contract is due to run from 1st October 2025 to 30th September 2028, with a possible extension to 30th September 2030.

Clarke Willmott is a national firm and has offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.