CLA Cymru Welcomes New Farm Crime Group

The Welsh Government’s Rural Crime Coordinator has created strategic groups to focus on priorities in rural crime.

CLA Cymru’s Emily Church says:

Detection and prosecution of rural crime requires special policing skills, knowledge, equipment and resource. Wales’ newly formed rural crime Farm Group should act as a strategic forum to support police in a difficult job – and we’re pleased to be represented on this body.

We’ve long called for a rural crime strategy and fully supported the creation of the UK’s first rural crime coordinator. The Welsh Government appointed Rob Taylor to this role last year. We look forward to continue to work with Rob via this group (and five other specific groups) to further reduce crime affecting farms and landowners.

Theft, damage and vandalism carry a high cost to farmers – directly affecting rural families’ livelihood and mental health. Theft, killing or maiming of livestock command high emotional and financial cost. Equally, where land is entered for illegal poaching and wildlife crime, this is a regular cause of damage to gates, fencing, land and crops.

Some parts of rural Wales have a major problem with fly-tipping. In this instance, an innocent farmer or landowner can be prosecuted for a crime committed by another person since the presence of waste on land is illegal. Fly-tipped waste is often hazardous and is a special hazard for livestock, wildlife and in contaminating soils and watercourses. The average individual cost of clearance for fly-tipped waste is approaching £1,000 – apart from the loss-of-time for those undertaking the clearance. In England, local authorities are being offered grants to implement capital projects to reduce fly tipping. It’s important that local authorities in Welsh rural areas similarly benefit.