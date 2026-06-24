CLA Cymru Calls for ‘Bold Rural Reset in Wales’ as Prime Minister Resigns

CLA Cymru has echoed a call from the CLA for a “fresh rural reset” following the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

CLA Cymru represents more than 3,000 members across Wales, covering 11 million acres, and works to protect and shape the future of Wales’ rural landscape. From Welsh agriculture and the regeneration of the rural economy to improving the Welsh planning system, CLA Cymru engages with members at the Senedd and at Westminster to help shape policy.

Rural Wales is facing pressures from anti-business decisions taken at both Westminster and in the Senedd, the organisation said. While inheritance tax changes continue to cast a long shadow over farms and family businesses right across the UK, Welsh Government policies such as the 182-day rule on short-term lets, the proposed visitor tax, business rates and wider planning and environmental regulations are also placing significant additional burdens on rural communities and businesses, it said.

It added that this moment creates the chance for a renewed and constructive partnership with government at all levels.

CLA Cymru said it stands ready to collaborate closely with the incoming UK leadership to champion rural Wales. Whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, their Cabinet must proactively engage with the Welsh Government to deliver joined-up policies that work for rural Wales, the organisation added.

CLA Cymru Chairman of the Wales-based Polisi Cymru committee, Tom Homfray, said: