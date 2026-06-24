CLA Cymru Calls for ‘Bold Rural Reset in Wales’ as Prime Minister Resigns

CLA Cymru has echoed a call from the CLA for a “fresh rural reset” following the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
CLA Cymru represents more than 3,000 members across Wales, covering 11 million acres, and works to protect and shape the future of Wales’ rural landscape. From Welsh agriculture and the regeneration of the rural economy to improving the Welsh planning system, CLA Cymru engages with members at the Senedd and at Westminster to help shape policy.
Rural Wales is facing pressures from anti-business decisions taken at both Westminster and in the Senedd, the organisation said. While inheritance tax changes continue to cast a long shadow over farms and family businesses right across the UK, Welsh Government policies such as the 182-day rule on short-term lets, the proposed visitor tax, business rates and wider planning and environmental regulations are also placing significant additional burdens on rural communities and businesses, it said.
It added that this moment creates the chance for a renewed and constructive partnership with government at all levels.
CLA Cymru said it stands ready to collaborate closely with the incoming UK leadership to champion rural Wales. Whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, their Cabinet must proactively engage with the Welsh Government to deliver joined-up policies that work for rural Wales, the organisation added.
CLA Cymru Chairman of the Wales-based Polisi Cymru committee, Tom Homfray, said:
“A change in Prime Minister must signal the start of a genuine rural reset right across Wales, together with a far more joined-up and productive relationship between the UK and Welsh Governments.
“Such a reset will only succeed if the inheritance tax changes threatening farms and family businesses are fully reversed. Only complete reversal will release the confidence and investment required to unlock the true potential for many across rural Wales.
“The relationship between the UK Government, Welsh Government and rural communities in Wales has been difficult in recent years. A series of anti-business policies and taxes, combined with a lack of meaningful support to help unlock the potential in the rural sector have left far too many rural businesses struggling to survive, with many still facing closure or collapse. Both governments must recognise that they cannot tax their way to growth.”