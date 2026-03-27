CJCH Solicitors Announces Key Appointments to Strengthen Commercial Law Team

CJCH Solicitors has announced the planned expansion of its commercial division with the appointments of Seán Russell as Head of Corporate and Paul Shuttleworth as Head of Employment.

The firm said the key additions bring extensive expertise, enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive support across all aspects of commercial law for businesses throughout Wales and beyond.

The addition of Seán Russell and Paul Shuttleworth to the Commercial team signifies a major milestone in the continued growth of the CJCH Solicitors. Their joint expertise will work seamlessly with the existing specialist departments, the firm said. It added that they add vital experience to a strong multidisciplinary offering, working closely alongside the Commercial Property team, led by Mathew Clapham, Head of Commercial Property, and the Litigation team, led by Danielle Pinocci-Hall, Legal Director & Head of Litigation.

CJCH Solicitors provides legal support across six offices based in Barry, Blackwood, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff and Swansea.

The firm said:

“With a wealth of knowledge in corporate and employment law, the newly expanded team is perfectly positioned to assist business leaders, entrepreneurs, and enterprises navigating complex commercial landscapes. From careful corporate governance and transaction support to handling intricate employment disputes, the Commercial Team at CJCH Solicitors delivers customised solutions and dedicated service tailored to the unique business needs of the local business community. “The firm continues to be dedicated to offering precise, formal, and reliable Commercial legal guidance. By continually investing in first-rate legal talent, CJCH Solicitors guarantees that its corporate clients receive the highest standard of professional representation, empowering them to make informed decisions and achieve their strategic commercial objectives with confidence.”

Learn more at https://cjchsolicitors.co.uk