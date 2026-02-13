Civil Engineering Firm Reaffirms Commitment to Apprenticeships in North Wales

A civil engineering firm has reinforced its commitment to young people in North Wales with seven of its latest intake of higher apprentices hailing from the region.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is nurturing the future of the industry in an arrangement with Coleg Cambria, which has partnered with neighbours Wrexham University to run a full degree apprenticeship.

The enhanced programme leads to a BEng (Hons) in civil engineering or a BSc (Hons) in quantity surveying. Enrolled on the former are Harri Lewis, Tomos Wyn, Oliver Evans, Cai Robin Jones, Wiliam Garrod, Gwion Thomas, and Lennon Hughes, along with Scottish colleague Charlie Chambers.

Combining blocks of college-based learning with vital on-site experience on UK-wide projects throughout the four-year course, the new starters are settling into life with Jones Bros, which has recruited more than 100 apprentices since 2022.

For Wiliam, the company has been on his radar for many years after growing up little more than 10 minutes away from its Ruthin-headquarters.

Living in Clocaenog, where the civil engineering contractor built a 27-tubine wind farm, and studying at Ysgol Brynhyfryd, has led the 20-year-old to where he is today.

He said:

“When I wasn’t sure what to do next in my life, I thought about joining Jones Bros for several reasons, including the type of work, the degree I’d get with my apprenticeship, and I feel that there is a family culture which makes it a nice company to work for.”

Having spent two years working as a fencing contractor, Wiliam was ready for the next stage of his development.

Part of his development with Jones Bros has been on site at the multi-million-pound Cydnerth Project, an expansion of the Morlais tidal energy scheme in Holyhead.

He explained:

“I managed to get vital months under my belt before coming to college. It has helped a lot as some of the topics covered in the classroom I’ve already experienced. “It’s also great to work on a renewables project in North Wales.”

There is a family connection to the industry for Gwion, who has picked up the civil engineering baton from his grandfather.

Having seen his relative recently retire as a project manager at the Canal & River Trust, the 19-year-old from Mochdre is now flying the flag.

He said:

“I’ve always had an eye on a future in engineering, and my grandfather was a civil engineer, so I’ve always had an interest in that sector. “He had good things to say and enjoyed his career in civil engineering, so when I saw the opportunity to join Jones Bros I thought ‘why not take it’ as it was one I didn’t want to pass up. “I’m glad I jumped at the chance as Jones Bros is bigger than I even thought it was after seeing all the projects that the company is are working on.”

Gwion has spent some time in Llanddulas carrying out ground inspections for the proposed Mona Offshore Wind Farm project.

“I’ve really enjoyed being out on site,” he added. “I got to work with other members of the team and develop my knowledge.”

Tony Murphy, head of business management support at Jones Bros, said:

“Getting the apprentices crucial on-site experience is something we strive to do early on in their studies. “It’s evident from speaking with everyone at the company, regardless of what stage of the journey they are on, that hands-on project knowhow plays a huge part in development.”

Matthew Owen, a tutor with Coleg Cambria, said:

“The group are highly focused and clearly proud to have been chosen by Jones Bros to join the degree apprenticeship. “They value being part of the tri-partnership between Jones Bros, Coleg Cambria, and Wrexham University, and are already showing real commitment to their studies and professional development.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, reservoirs, waste management, and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.