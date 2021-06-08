Civil Engineering Firm on Apprenticeship Recruitment Drive

A leading civil engineering firm is recruiting 30 apprentices to start over the next 12 months on its award-winning training programme.

Ruthin-based Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is seeking applicants for its plant operator and general construction (GCO) apprenticeship schemes, with practical learning taking place at its purpose-built construction industry-accredited training centre.

Jones Bros hopes the move signifies how buoyant the construction sector is, as well as providing youngsters aged 18-25 with clear career progression and employment opportunities.

The family firm, which employs more than 500 people, is currently working on significant civil engineering projects across the UK where apprentices will gain valuable on-the-job experience.

Jones Bros’ various apprenticeship schemes have produced more than 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many skilled operatives, supervisors, managers and senior managers starting their careers at the company as an apprentice or trainee.

Director Ruth James, who is responsible for training at Jones Bros, said:

“We are passionate about supporting young people into work via our apprenticeship scheme, and want to get the message out loud and clear that we are recruiting. “This is a fantastic opportunity to join our team and earn while you learn on live projects. “Restrictions have meant that we have been unable to host our usual career events which would normally provide an opportunity for candidates to come and find out more about careers with us in construction. “However we would always encourage interested applicants to get in touch to find out more. “More than 90 per cent of our apprentices stay on after completing their apprenticeship, which proves the success of our scheme.”

Jones Bros, which is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy, has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.

To apply, visit www.jones-bros.com/careers/apprenticeship

Alternatively, for an informal chat, call training centre manager Garmon Hafal on 07787 100 759.