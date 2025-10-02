Civil Engineering Contractor Expands with New Cardiff Office

A civil engineering contractor has opened a new office in Cardiff.

Jones Bros Ruthin Civil Engineering UK, headquartered in Ruthin, has expanded its national footprint with a second Welsh location in Southgate House, within the city’s enterprise zone.

The new base will enhance Jones Bros’ ability to support projects across south Wales and the wider UK, leveraging Cardiff’s strong transport links to London and other key locations.

Recent schemes delivered in the region include major low-carbon energy developments, such as the Uskmouth battery storage facility and Swansea Greener Grid Park, both critical to enhancing grid stability and helping the UK achieve its net-zero targets.

Head of commercial Steffan Morgan said:

“This is a significant and exciting milestone for the company. “While we’ve had an active presence in South Wales for many years, this move underlines our commitment to the region and our focus on growing sustainably. “It also enables us to embed ourselves more deeply in the local community, support our teams more effectively, and invest in long-term opportunities across south Wales and beyond.”

The Cardiff office adds to the company’s Ty Glyn headquarters and base in Bellshill, Scotland, further strengthening its footprint across the UK.

Contracts director Geraint Thomas said:

“It’s wonderful to see Jones Bros continue to evolve and grow. “We have projects the length and breadth of the country, from Orkney to Havant and the Isle of Grain to the Isle of Anglesey. “To make sure we are providing clients with the best service, having offices in as many areas of the UK is important. “This base in Cardiff allows us to access our schemes in south Wales more readily, but also those in the south of England, such as Havant Thicket Reservoir.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.