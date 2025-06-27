City of Newport Business Club Announces Entertainment-Filled Summer Social

Newport businesses can look forward to an evening of mirth, magic and music as a city networking club stages its latest Summer Social event.

The City of Newport Business Club will be hosting its fourth annual Summer Social at the NP20 Bar & Kitchen at the Mercure Newport in the city centre on Thursday, July 10.

The club hosts four traditional networking events with guest speakers every year, with the Summer Social being a more relaxed fifth event that offers entertainment and food and drink to its members.

This year’s event features comedy from Welsh stand-up Steffan Evans. Since bursting on to the comedy circuit, Steffan has become one of its fast-rising stars. He has supported the likes of Elis James on tour, compered festival shows featuring comics like James Acaster, and toured his own shows across the UK.

Close-up magician Jose Fortuna will be milling among guests on the night. Jose has performed across Europe and the US over the last 15 years.

Music on the night will be provided by Chris John, a singer and guitarist who is well known across South Wales venues and is a regular performer at the club’s Summer Socials.

The evening will also include a buffet and a pay bar.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said:

“Our Summer Social has become a fixture on the calendar of many businesses across Newport and the wider area for good reason. “It gives our guests a chance to relax in an informal atmosphere, enjoy some great entertainment, food and drink and – of course – to network with fellow businesses. “We look forward to seeing everyone on July 10.”

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5pm. Tickets for the event, which includes a buffet meal, are priced at £27.50 and can be booked via the link here.

Information about how to become a member or sponsor of the City of Newport Business Club are also available on the club’s website.