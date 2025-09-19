City of Arcades 2025 Showcases Cardiff’s Hidden Gems with Discovery Fortnight

Cardiff's City of Arcades 2025 is celebrating the capital's hidden treasures with a Discovery Fortnight.

Established by FOR Cardiff in 2018, City of Arcades is a dedicated campaign showcasing Cardiff’s Victorian and Edwardian arcades alongside the modern St David’s Dewi Sant Shopping Centre as a distinctive part of the city’s retail and leisure offering.

The 2025 event runs until 14 November with five themed fortnights of events and activities celebrating Cardiff’s culture, commerce and creativity.

Discovery Fortnight is the second themed chapter in the 70-day City of Arcades 2025 campaign, organised by FOR Cardiff to celebrate 70 years of Cardiff as the capital of Wales.

It follows the success of the opening Foodie Fortnight, which saw almost 3,000 attendees enjoy Cardiff Market transformed into a late-night food and music destination.

Events for Discovery Fortnight include:

Castle Quarter Art Trail (19–29 September)

Across the Castle Quarter (Castle Arcade, High Street Arcade and Duke Street Arcade), visitors can explore a series of window murals created in collaboration with retailers. Each artwork is designed as a “hidden treasure” telling its own story, with jewel-like details and a hidden gem challenge that encourages visitors to follow the visual trail, share discoveries on social media, and celebrate the individuality of each arcade.

Student Shopper Sweep at St David’s Dewi Sant (25 September)

To welcome new students to Cardiff, St David’s Dewi Sant will host its annual Student Shopper Sweep, featuring exclusive offers, late-night shopping, and entertainment. It’s the perfect introduction to the centre’s diverse mix of retail and hospitality offerings.

The Morgan Quarter Cash Grabber (25 September)

Step inside a giant cash grabber (set inside the entrance to Barry Lane, The Hayes, next to The Cardiff Townhouse) for a chance to win prizes from stores in the quarter. Hundreds of prizes on offer including 20% off at Finisterre, £50 vouchers from Slunks, free tote bags from Square & Fair, £15 vouchers from Sweaty Betty and 20% off vouchers from Wally’s.

Rules of Play x Nighthawks Games Night (30 September)

Independent board game specialists Rules of Play are teaming up with Nighthawks to host a one-off games night, giving visitors the chance to discover new favourites and connect with Cardiff’s vibrant indie culture.

Each fortnight of the 2025 City of Arcades campaign focuses on a different theme:

Arts & Music Fortnight (3 – 17 October): local artists, live performances and creative workshops celebrating Cardiff’s creative talent.

History Fortnight (17 October – 1 November): events and experiences showcasing the heritage of the arcades and Cardiff’s stories through the decades.

Health & Beauty Fortnight (1 – 14 November): a focus on wellbeing, style and self-care from Cardiff’s independent businesses.

Full details of the City of Arcades 2025 campaign, including events, offers, and pop ups, can be found at www.thecityofarcades.com. The website will be updated regularly as more activities are announced.