City Hospice and St David’s Raise More Than £45,000 for Hospice Care

City Hospice’s two-year partnership with St David’s Dewi Sant Cardiff has raised more than £45,000, helping the charity continue providing specialist home-based palliative care, counselling and bereavement support for families across the capital.

In 2023, City Hospice was appointed St David’s Cardiff’s charity of the year, with the partnership running from October that year until December 2025. Fundraising and volunteering efforts in the heart of Cardiff’s shopping district contributed towards a total of £45,066.18 raised, increasing to £78,547.07 with match funding, thanks to the Hodge Foundation, from donations made during Light up a Life appeals in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Big Christmas Wrap events held at the shopping centre raised £31,480 alone, while further contributions were made through glitter stations and bucket collections for major city centre events such as Taylor Swift’s concert.

In addition to fundraising, the partnership also provided a chance to engage with customers and raise awareness of the charity’s work in Cardiff. City Hospice hosted numerous Ribbons of Remembrance displays in the centre, offering the community a meaningful way to honour a loved one by tying a ribbon and writing their name along with a message. The charity also provided bereavement training to the shopping centre’s staff, extending essential care beyond its own team.

St David’s team members continued to support the charity outside of the centre, volunteering at the Sparkle Walk and Forever Flowers and participating in the Cardiff Half Marathon in 2024 for City Hospice. Thanks to the help of the St David’s team with the application process for Pride, the charity was able to take part in the parade in both 2024 and 2025, increasing the visibility of its important work.

Katie Vaughan, Senior Community Fundraiser at City Hospice, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled with the total raised thanks to our incredible partnership with St David’s Dewi Sant. The team have been incredibly supportive of City Hospice and what we aim to achieve as a charity; we couldn’t have wished for better support. “Seeing the relationship from start to finish has been an amazing experience and we’re so grateful to the team for what they have enabled us to do in such a prominent location in the city centre. Raising over £45,000 has already made, and will continue to make, a significant difference to the people we care for in Cardiff.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: