City Deal Portfolio Recognised for its Positive Impact Across the Region

The Swansea Bay City Deal, which is starting to transform South West Wales into a prosperous and sustainable region for its residents to work and live has gained recognition by winning several prestigious industry awards over the last 12 months.

Over half of the projects and programmes have now picked up awards, which provide further assurance that the City Deal is well placed to benefit businesses and residents in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

Funded by the UK Government, Welsh Government, the public sector and private sector, the Swansea Bay City Deal is an investment in the region of £1.3 billion and is set to generate at least 9,000 jobs, whilst providing regional economic uplift of at least £1.8bn in coming years.

The City Deal portfolio is delivered through nine headline programmes and projects across the Swansea Bay City Region, with the four local authorities working in partnership with universities, health boards and private companies. Five of the projects and programmes have received recognition through industry accredited awards for their successes throughout delivery.

The Skills and Talent programme, which will equip thousands of people across the region with the skills needed for future employment opportunities, has won an award for their first pilot project. ‘Destination Renewables’ is a unique programme that aims to prepare students for a career in the renewables energy sector and is being delivered in collaboration with Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire County Council Education and private sector partners. The pilot project has won a national ‘Offshore Wind Energy Skills Award’ in the inaugural Renewables UK Offshore Wind Awards 2022 and was also a finalist in the Wales STEM Awards ceremony.

The Bay Technology Centre, part of the Supporting Innovation and Low Carbon Growth programme, provides flexible office and research space for companies in the energy, technology and life science sector has picked up three high profile awards in 2022 for its environmental credentials. Commercial Property Project of the Year Award in the British Construction Industry (BCI) Awards, Net Zero Award in the Constructing Excellence Wales (CEW) Awards and the Sustainability Award in the Insider Wales Property Awards.

Built by Morgan Sindall for Neath Port Talbot Council, this £8.8m investment is an energy positive building – creating more energy than it consumes. Recognised for its outstanding achievements in construction, architectural and engineering design, the construction process and delivery timescale, it has started to welcome new tenants.

The Port of Milford Haven, a strategic delivery partner in the Pembroke Dock Marine project is also award winning. Having recently picked up the Port Sustainability Award at the British Ports Association (BPA) Conference. BPA recognised the port for their sustainability credentials and commitment to environmental sustainability within the port and surrounding communities.

Pentre Awel in Llanelli, which will become the first development of its scope and size in Wales, bringing together business, research, education, community healthcare and modern leisure facilities has also won an award. Led by Carmarthenshire County Council and delivered by Bouygues UK, it won the Bouygues UK Sustainability Award by saving over 77,600kg of Carbon Dioxide being emitted on the site over a 15-week period.

The 71/72 Kingsway development, part of the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District project led by Swansea Council, has also picked up an award by becoming a finalist in the Bouygues UK Sustainability Awards. Now built up to beyond street level, this is a new office development in Swansea city centre which will provide space for 600 jobs in the technology, digital and creative sectors. Due to be carbon zero in operation and worth £32.6m a year to Swansea’s economy once complete, the development will include a green roof, solar panels and a heat recovery system to minimise energy use.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee said: