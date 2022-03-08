City Continues Flying the Flag for Nightlife Safety

Swansea’s nightlife scene is keeping the Purple Flag flying over the city for an eighth consecutive year.

It’s one of only two places in Wales that can fly the flag which highlights how visitors can always expect an entertaining, diverse, safe and enjoyable night out.

Swansea was the first in Wales to achieve the accolade.

Now a partnership of organisations has retained Purple Flag status through 2022. The successful bid highlighted a wide range of reasons why the city centre is the place to be now and in the future.

As a national initiative run by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), Purple Flag status rewards vibrant, diverse and safe city centres. The quality mark is the equivalent of Blue Flags for beaches and Green Flags for parks.

Swansea city centre was first awarded the status in 2014 in recognition of the excellence of its evening and night-time economy from 5pm-5am.

The new bid for accreditation pointed to success stories such as regeneration work in Wind Street, new business openings, safety campaigns and the Enjoy Swansea Responsibly campaign to reinforce key Covid safety measures.

Forthcoming projects to strengthen Purple Flag status are set to include further regeneration, including the opening of Swansea Arena, and extending the city centre ranger service into the evening and night-time economy.

Partners involved in the management of Swansea’s evening and night-time economy include Swansea Council, Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), South Wales Police, Mid & West Wales Fire Service, Swansea Street Pastors, St John Ambulance, Swansea University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, many city centre businesses and Swansea Bay University Health Board.

Council cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said:

“Swansea city centre is a vibrant and viable place that keeps visitors coming back for more. Our £1bn regeneration programme is strengthening its appeal. “Great initiatives by our evening and night-time economy partnership have a chance to flourish so everyone has a great time out in a safe environment. “We’re delighted to retain Purple Flag status. Achieving this quality mark is no easy ride; the partnership has worked hard on keeping people safe right through the pandemic – and will continue to do so.”

Examples of best practice highlighted in recent years include a medical help point on The Strand dealing with injuries and those at risk from intoxication and a drop-off point on The Strand providing a vehicle drop-off and visitor meet-and-greet service. A Safe Spaces scheme offers customers information and support to help deal with vulnerability. A Nite-Net radio communication system operates between premises and the Best Bar None scheme now has 24 businesses accredited for customer service standards.

A public space protection order (PSPO) was implemented in December and will be expanded into the evening and night time soon.

The council has transformed The Kingsway into a greener, pedestrian-friendly destination, is developing Wind Street into an all-day hospitality quarter and plans to improve Castle Square with new greenery and other reasons to visit.

The emerging Copr Bay district, with 3,500-capacity arena, parkland, new businesses, homes, parking and landmark bridge over Oystermouth Road, is due to open in the coming weeks. Shows already on sale for the arena include Royal Blood, John Bishop, Alice Cooper, Rhod Gilbert, Rob Brydon and Diversity.

Russell Greenslade, chief executive of Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), said:

“The Purple Flag is a mark of the hard work our city centre hospitality and night-time businesses do to ensure a safe and enjoyable night out; we’re pleased to play our part in this as Swansea BID. “As a BID we’ve invested in extra taxi marshals to help things run smoothly as our students return to Swansea, as well as making additional investments in safeguarding and cleansing teams. “We’re happy to manage and deliver the Best Bar None scheme that helps improve standards through a combination of responsible management, ongoing improvements and social responsibility. “We’re also offering, with our Gower College Swansea partners, free training courses for workforces in the BID area as well as vulnerability training and a new Safe Places scheme working with partners. “We’re glad these initiatives and our continued investments in the sector have helped the city to retain its Purple Flag. Congratulations to all involved in this team effort.”

An ATCM spokesperson said: