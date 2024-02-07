City Centre Move Leads to Expansion and New Commercial Clients for Law Firm

A city centre move led to expansion and clients across new commercial sectors for an acclaimed law practice.

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors – based in St Asaph, Menai Bridge and a recently opened base in Grosvenor Street, Chester – is attracting business in a wide range of industries.

The firm is representing opticians, care homes, holiday parks and more from its North West office and now planning to take on a paralegal to meet demand, having recruited a Wills and Probate lawyer in past weeks.

Director Andrew Foley Jones said relocation and growth in the team will help service territories which have increased “significantly” in the last 12 months.

“Opening in Chester and then moving to larger, more central premises across the city was a result of the huge amount of interest and feedback we’ve received in multiple industries, particularly those purchasing or selling businesses,” said Andrew. “We’ve represented some major organisations but also independent retailers and hospitality firms looking to expand, and our own growth has aligned with that. “As a result, we have taken on new staff and will require more, particularly on the administrative side.”

Among those to call upon the support of Mackenzie Jones in recent times were the Jaunty Goat coffee empire; the Livingston family when brokering the multi-million pound sale of Morfa Lodge Holiday Park in Dinas Dinlle, near Caernarfon, and a number of traders moving from Chester Market to the neighbouring £72m Northgate Project development.

Now employing more than 30 people, fellow director Sara Parry believes the company will continue to rise in 2024.

“We have seen more and more walk-ins since the move and being more prominent in this busy location has put us front and centre in people’s minds, given the thousands of cars and pedestrians that pass by every day,” she said. “And that hasn’t just been in Chester and North Wales, we have more and more calls coming in from across the UK, which is heartening. “Commercial activity has increased significantly but we’ve also seen that in other areas of the company, including wills and probate and conveyancing, so it’s an incredibly busy time for us.”

The firm, listed in the prestigious Legal 500 rankings, is also exploring plans to open another office in north west Wales.

For more information, visit www.macjones.com or call 0800 328 4466.

Alternatively, follow Mackenzie Jones Solicitors on Facebook and LinkedIn at @macjoneslaw.