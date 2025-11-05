City Board Submits £20m Regeneration Plan for Wrexham’s Future

A £20 million action plan to spark a new economic golden era for Wrexham has taken a major step forward.

After months of consultation with residents and businesses, draft proposals for the regeneration project – led by Wrexham City Board – have now been submitted to the UK Government for approval.

The blueprint aims to boost local business growth, attract fresh investment and create hundreds of new jobs across the city and beyond.

Wrexham was named in 2023 as one of 55 places across the country to receive £20 million of UK Government funding under a ‘Long-Term Plan for Towns programme’, which will back local priorities over the next decade.

Wrexham City Board, chaired by Rachel Clacher, co-founder of the hugely successful Wrexham-based Moneypenny and founder of the WeMindTheGap young people’s charity, hopes the investment will act as a springboard to bring in more financial backing, forge new partnerships and shape a future that reflects the city’s trademark get-up-and-go and community spirit.

Rachel Clacher said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be one of the first cities to submit our Plan for Neighbourhoods. We’re impatient – in the best possible way – to start investing in Wrexham and turning our community’s ideas into real opportunities. “This plan is the result of huge commitment from our Board and genuine engagement across our communities, and it reflects what people have told us they want for their city. “We can’t wait to get cracking – creating meaningful, sustainable change that will shape brighter futures for Wrexham. “Submitting early means we can make the most of every day ahead, working with government to maximise this opportunity and be ready to hit the ground running when funding starts in April 2026.”

Wrexham City Board says it is committed to ensuring that its plan reflects the voices of the community and places the wellbeing of future generations at its heart and is determined to ensure that the investment delivers meaningful, lasting change.

The Board’s newly-appointed Programme Manager Lisa Scully believes there are exciting times ahead for Wrexham.

She said:

“I am really delighted to be a part of this project and am looking forward to seeing the results of the hard work that has gone into this plan. “Our approach follows a clear logic. By focusing investment on Wrexham’s city centre and our young people — the heart of the County Borough — we will create a ripple effect that benefits communities across the whole area. “By making the city centre safer, more attractive, and more welcoming, we will change perceptions, increase footfall, and encourage people to spend more time there. “This renewed activity will help existing businesses to thrive, attract new enterprises and investment, and generate more job opportunities — building a stronger, more diverse local economy.”

In its draft plan, the board says:

“A safer and more appealing city centre will also draw in young people. Through a flagship Youth Zone facility, we will ensure the next generation feel proud of their city and have opportunities to stay, learn, and build their futures here. “By celebrating Wrexham’s distinctive culture and heritage — including through our City of Culture 2029 ambition — we will strengthen civic pride, community cohesion, and how Wrexham is perceived by visitors and investors alike. “These collective improvements will showcase Wrexham’s potential, unlocking further private and public investment and extending regeneration from the city centre into neighbourhoods across the County Borough. Together, these actions will create a virtuous cycle: a safer, more vibrant city centre attracts young people, visitors, and investment; this generates new opportunities for residents; that, in turn, builds community pride — attracting even more people to live, work, and invest in Wrexham.”

The draft report adds:

“A renewed positive attitude towards our city centre will act as a catalyst for regeneration, driving economic growth across the entire Country Borough. “With the world’s eye on us due to our football club’s triumphs, new city status, and bid to become a City of Culture, we have an unstoppable ambition that will drive our vision forward. “We are the proud “capital of North Wales’, uniquely positioned to attract more investment, improve transport, expand economic opportunities, promote good health, and foster creativity, ensuring the growth of the city benefits everyone. “Our city boasts an unparalleled community spirit, deeply rooted in its rich history, industrial heritage, and vibrant, multicultural population, with proud military connections. “Our cultural landscape features world-class visitor attractions and a celebrated tradition of poets, singers, and storytellers that will captivate and inspire more visitors from around the globe. “As an educational hub with esteemed schools, a university, and a college, Wrexham will be a city of aspiration where young people choose to learn, live, and prosper. We will nurture the minds of tomorrow, ensuring that Wrexham becomes a place where everyone can thrive. “But we know real change must reach beyond the city centre. Some neighbourhoods continue to face deep-rooted inequality in health, income, education and opportunity. That means tackling inequality head-on and investing in the improvements that benefit communities across the city. Starting with the centre of the city is where Plan for Neighbourhoods funding will help us make the most difference.”