Circular Revolution and the Green Agenda

Leading sustainable vehicle manufacturer, Riversimple is known for its manufacturing of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Recent funding has also enabled them to power customer trials of Welsh hydrogen cars as well as enabling the company to draw down grants that have already been awarded by the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles for the trials and by Innovate UK for participation in the Milford Haven Energy Kingdom, a green hydrogen energy system which includes heating, power and personal transportation.

Business News Wales spoke to founder Hugo Spowers about the importance of the circular revolution, what this means for businesses in Wales, and the potential of both Riversimple, and the Welsh automotive sector, in the future.