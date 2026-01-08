CIPD in Wales Conference to Explore the Future of Work

The CIPD – the professional body for HR and people development – has revealed the programme for its inaugural conference in Wales.

The CIPD in Wales conference will bring HR and people professionals together to explore the biggest workplace trends, legislation and developments shaping the future of work in Wales. It also aims to help organisations to build a more high-performing and sustainable workforce, underpinned by effective people management.

Tori James, the first Welsh woman to summit Mount Everest, at age 25, and a member of the first all-female team to ski to the Magnetic North Pole, will share what it takes to build high-performing teams, drawing on the strategies and resilient mindset that led to her succeeding in some of the world’s toughest environments.

She will be joined by a range of leaders as part of the speaker line-up from organisations such as Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Lloyds Banking Group and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales. Together, they will address how businesses can tackle the biggest challenges ahead and embrace opportunities to boost productivity and performance.

The conference agenda will offer insights for HR and people professionals to enhance their knowledge, drive productivity within their organisations and invest in their own professional development, CIPD said.

Sessions will cover themes such as:

AI adoption and how organisations can harness it while enhancing the human touch.

Reskilling to create a resilient, future ready workforce.

Wellbeing and self-care – building a healthy, sustainable workforce.

A comprehensive update on the latest employment law developments, including the Government’s Employment Rights Act and wider reforms to workers’ rights will also provide the opportunity to put questions directly to a panel of experts.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD – the professional body for HR and people development – will open the conference.

He said:

“As the political, business and technology landscapes rapidly evolve, it’s more important than ever for businesses to understand how to navigate future challenges and embrace opportunities – whether around AI, employment law changes, or health and wellbeing. “We are delighted that a range of influential leaders from across Wales will join us to share their best practice and insight on how they are navigating challenges ahead by shaping the capabilities of their people. Their expertise will help equip people professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to support their organisation and its people to thrive.”

Tori James added:

“Over the last 20 years, I’ve taken on some of the world’s most extreme endurance challenges – setting records, pushing boundaries, and achieving what many would consider impossible. I’m excited to share the real-life lessons I’ve learned along the way, and how businesses can help to unlock the true potential of their workforce to build more resilient, high-performing teams.”

The event will be brought to a close by Neil Mullarkey, Comedy Store Player and bestselling author of In the Moment, who will explore The Improv Mindset – a ’toolkit’ for increasing connection, confidence, communication, and creativity.

The full agenda and tickets to attend the conference on 5 February 2026 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (09:00-17:00) are available to purchase here and at: www.events.cipd.co.uk/wales-conference/tickets. To find out about exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities: Wales@cipd.co.uk