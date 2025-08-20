CIOB Encourages Young People to Build a Career in Construction

As thousands of young people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive their GCSE results today (Thursday 21 August), the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) is encouraging them to consider a career in construction.

Not only does the sector offer meaningful and well-paid work, but it is also vital to achieving the UK’s housing and climate goals, the world’s leading professional body for construction management and leadership says.

In fact, CIOB believes the Government’s ambitious plans to tackle the housing emergency and meet net zero targets risk falling short unless more is done to steer young people toward the construction industry.

A recent CIOB survey* found over two thirds (67 per cent) of 16-24-year-olds view construction careers positively, and around a third (31 per cent) would consider working in the sector.

However, almost half (47 per cent) of respondents said construction was not included in the careers advice they received during school – a missed opportunity to engage students at a critical decision-making stage.

David Barnes, Head of Policy and Public Affairs for CIOB, said:

“Results day is a time of reflection and decision-making for young people across the country. “For the UK construction sector, the simple fact is that unless more young people are guided into roles such as architects, surveyors, site managers, skilled tradespeople, and technicians, the country’s infrastructure and climate goals could be at risk. “With demand for skilled workers in construction continuing to rise, there’s never been a better time to consider a career in this rewarding industry so we’re encouraging as many young people as possible to give a role in construction some serious thought.”

A parallel CIOB survey** of parents of 16–24-year-olds revealed 79 per cent would support their child working in construction, with just under half (43 per cent) preferring the “earn while you learn” approach of apprenticeships over university – reflecting concerns about student debt and uncertain graduate job prospects.

David added:

“More than two thirds of the young people we surveyed already have a positive view of construction, but we’re not doing enough to encourage them into the sector – and we believe a lack of clear careers guidance plays a part in this. “As young people weigh up their next steps after GCSE results, we’re urging students, parents, teachers, and careers advisers to take a fresh look at construction – not just as a job, but as a rewarding, future-proof profession that builds communities and shapes a better world.”

Young people interested in pursuing a career in the construction sector can find free resources here.