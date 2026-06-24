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24 June 2026

PAppointments

CIMA Appoints Alfred Ramosedi as 93rd President

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Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, has been elected as the 93rd President of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) at the Institute’s Annual General Meeting.

He will also serve as the 11th Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), the global alliance formed by CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

During his presidential year, Alfred will focus on shaping the future of finance and accounting, elevating trust as the profession’s most valuable currency, building an AI-enabled profession, and championing opportunity for the next generation of talent. He will work alongside Association Chair Jan Lewis, CPA, CGMA, to lead the profession worldwide through a period of rapid change and redefine its role in business and society.

Dr Matthew Hansard, FCMA, CGMA, was elected CIMA Deputy President at the same meeting.

Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA President and Co-Chair of the Association, said:

“The choices we make today – how we earn trust, embrace technology, lead through uncertainty and complexity, and invest in the next generation – will shape the future of finance and accounting. If we get those choices right, we will not simply keep pace with change; we will define it.

 

“I take on this role with humility and a strong sense of responsibility.

 

“I am committed to serving our members, students, and the wider profession, and working with them to create a future grounded in trust, innovation, and opportunity.”

Alfred is a business leader with over three decades of experience across South Africa’s financial and professional services sector. He began his career at Nedbank Limited in 1995, where he held senior and executive roles over a 15-year period. In 2008, Alfred was appointed Managing Executive of Nedbank Private Bank, before moving to ABSA Bank in 2010 and African Bank in 2012. In 2017, he became CEO of Bayport Financial Services – South Africa, part of a leading financial services company specialising in responsible consumer lending and financial wellness programmes in developing markets.

A long-standing CIMA volunteer, Alfred joined the CIMA Gauteng Branch as Secretary in 1998 and was appointed President of the South Africa Area Committee in 1999. He played a key role in establishing the Southern Africa Regional Board in 2000 and served as its inaugural Chairman from 2002 to 2009.

In 2009, Alfred was co-opted onto CIMA Council and served on the Global Markets, Marketing, and Professional Standards Committees until he stepped down in 2011. In recognition of his leadership and contributions to the Institute, Alfred was awarded the CIMA Silver Medal in 2013.

He rejoined CIMA Council in 2023 and joined the Board of Directors of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. For the past year, Alfred served as CIMA Deputy President and is currently a member of CIMA’s Appointments Committee and the CGMA Exam Board.

Alfred lives in Johannesburg, South Africa, with his wife, and has three adult children.

 



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