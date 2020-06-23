CIM Launches New Online Training to Help Welsh Businesses Upskill

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has responded to the growing demand for online training across Wales by launching over 80 live virtual and on demand e-learning programmes for local businesses.

As the way of working has fundamentally changed, potentially forever, businesses need to look at different ways to develop their teams, away from traditional classroom-based training.

CIM has reimagined the way it supports marketers and their teams by introducing a comprehensive range of live, interactive virtual programmes and on-demand e-learning programmes. These cover the whole marketing spectrum and enable professional marketers to continue their learning and development from home.

With the Bank of England warning of the sharpest recession on record, CIM is calling for marketers across Wales to deliver the value marketing can bring and help local businesses not just survive, but thrive during the COVID-19 crisis. CIM is already seeing an increased demand from marketers looking to expand their digital marketing capabilities to help support their businesses through courses in digital marketing, PPC, SEO, paid social and copywriting.

In response, CIM has developed a new style of delivering all the benefits of live tutor led face to face classrooms into an online environment. These virtual courses are designed to be engaging, interactive and foster peer to peer learning. They feature short bursts of learning interspersed with polls, breakout sessions, discussion, demos and practical how-to takeaways. Marketers can opt to participate in two types of virtual classrooms:

Six week courses: Weekly 90 minute live and interactive sessions with fellow participants and a CIM course tutor. Intensive workshops: Designed to simulate the traditional classroom learning experience with interaction between fellow participants and a CIM course tutor.

In total, there are more than 80 new virtual programmes spanning brand, strategy, digital, leadership, planning, communications, copywriting, content, product, proposition and customer experience.

In addition to new live delivery options, CIM has also developed new on-demand online e-learning programmes in Digital marketing Channels (Digital Marketing Channels course) and Marketing and Brand Strategy (Marketing and Brand Strategy) allowing marketers to learn anytime, anywhere on these essential skill areas with a six month license to relevant current content.

Online learning programmes such as this are also being considered by the Government, as pressure increases to extend the apprenticeship levy to cover digital training for homebound and furloughed staff.

Dr Gavin Davies, CIM Wales chair, said:

“To maximise the chances of thriving post-coronavirus, business leaders across Wales are looking to ensure their staff have the necessary skill sets. It is critical they can access training that can provide marketers with core and advanced digital skills, so when they do return to work, they can thrive. Our virtual classrooms are available to all levels, from junior to senior level marketers and are perfect to address the need to upskill at this critical time.”

The new virtual and online learning programmes will add to CIM’s growing portfolio of online services, which include: webinars, podcasts, training materials, best practice guides and articles to help navigate the unchartered waters of the COVID-19 crisis available on CIM’s Exchange content hub.

To find out more or to book a virtual classroom, visit: https://www.cim.co.uk/training/list-courses/#training-courses