CIH Cymru Welcomes Legislative Commitment to a Rights-Based Approach to Housing in Wales

CIH Cymru has welcomed the legislative programme announced by First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth in the Senedd, including plans to legislate to incorporate the right to adequate housing into Welsh law.

The programme of new laws also aims to strengthen protections for private renters and advance the Welsh Government's ambition of ensuring everyone has access to an adequate home.

Proposals to restrict the use of no-fault eviction notices by private landlords, a move aimed at providing greater security and stability for tenants across Wales, are also proposed.

CIH Cymru director Matt Dicks said:

“CIH Cymru welcomes the First Minister's new legislative programme and its ambition to strengthen private tenants' rights and improve housing outcomes across Wales. But if we are serious about ending our housing emergency and delivering adequate housing for all, we need a paradigm shift in how housing is prioritised and a whole-systems approach, with housing being made a foundational mission of government in this Senedd term and beyond. “That's why we will want to see significant movement on Plaid Cymru's manifesto pledge to incorporate the Right to Adequate Housing into Welsh law during this Senedd term. Everything else, from fairer rents to stronger protections for tenants and investment in supply, should flow from that foundation. Any intervention in the private rented sector must be carefully targeted and proportionate, balancing stronger tenant protections with the need for a well-functioning private rented sector and a wider strategy to increase housing supply. “Legislating for the right to adequate housing would provide the system-wide change Wales needs. It would help drive long-term action across political cycles and ensure that this and future generations can access a safe, suitable and affordable home. It is this that is the number one ask in our published programme of government.”

Housing Futures Cymru, a group of young housing professionals formed and supported by CIH Cymru, also welcomed the calls to strengthen the rights of private renters. This aligns with their manifesto call for improvements to the private rented sector to ensure young people can access the housing they need.

Jo Stockley, chair of Housing Futures Cymru, said:

“We're delighted to hear that the Welsh government are committing to restrict no-fault evictions during their legislative programme. This will help to better protect a generation of young renters, a key ask of our Housing Futures Cymru 2026 Senedd election manifesto.”

Both CIH and Housing Futures Cymru also welcomed the commitment to make rents fairer. They acknowledge, however, that any measures to regulate rents must be carefully designed, proportionate and targeted to achieve the right balance between protecting tenants and maintaining a healthy, sustainable private rented sector.

Measures affecting rents should form part of a broader strategy that increases the supply of homes and supports continued investment in housing across Wales, they said.