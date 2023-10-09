Chwarae Teg Still to Celebrate its Womenspire Finalists

A leading Welsh awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of women across the nation, will go ahead despite the imminent closure of the charity behind the event.
The Womenspire Awards, run by Chwarae Teg, have been brought forward in order to ensure that its remarkable finalists receive the recognition they deserve. Details of all the amazing women are now available to view at: www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire.
The charity has praised the commitment of the event’s sponsors, who’s support will enable the inspirational stories of women from all walks of life to be told.
Headline sponsored by Bute Energy, Womenspire will ensure that finalists can inspire future generations, with their success being highlighted through the following award categories:
- Community Champion
- Community Connector – recognising a woman with a learning disability, sponsored by Mencap Cymru
- Entrepreneur, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales
- Gender Equality Champion – sponsored by Academi Wales
- Leader, sponsored by Business in Focus
- Learner
- Rising Star
- Woman in Health and Care, sponsored by HEIW
- Woman in Sport, sponsored by Sport Wales
- Woman in STEM, sponsored by ABPI
- FairPlay Employer – for organisations working towards making gender equality a reality, sponsored by Pia
Now in their eighth year, the awards will be hosted by ITV Wales’ Andrea Byrne alongside Welsh actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde. The ceremony will take place at the Atrium, Cardiff on Thursday 12 October, while being simultaneously broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn. The original date, of 9 November, would have been too late as Chwarae Teg has been left with no option but to come to a controlled close on 20 October due to the financial challenges it faces.
Lucy Reynolds, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:
“Womenspire is an awards ceremony like no other, and despite all the challenges we are facing we just knew it was so important that we delivered the event if at all possible. As others can imagine, it is a very sad time for us here at Chwarae Teg with our imminent closure, but the team have pulled out all the stops to bring Womenspire forward and our commitment to the women of Wales will not wane.
“Our finalists will be recognised for achievements from all aspects of life and from across Wales, yet they all have something very much in common – they have all gone above and beyond to make a real positive difference to their own lives and the lives of others. We want to shine a light on their remarkable accomplishments, as they can so often go unnoticed. At Chwarae Teg we want to applaud what they’ve done and hold them up as role models.”
“I must also thank our incredible Womenspire sponsors, who have demonstrated their own steadfast commitment to gender equality by continuing to work with us on the awards, making the evening possible.
“Though Chwarae Teg will soon close as a charity we will go out on a high by celebrating some of the amazing women we have in Wales at Womenspire. It will be an opportunity to stand together, united by our cause and to ask those present and watching online to take on the mantle by continuing to champion women within their own networks.”