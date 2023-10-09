Chwarae Teg Still to Celebrate its Womenspire Finalists

A leading Welsh awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of women across the nation, will go ahead despite the imminent closure of the charity behind the event.

The Womenspire Awards, run by Chwarae Teg, have been brought forward in order to ensure that its remarkable finalists receive the recognition they deserve. Details of all the amazing women are now available to view at: www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire.

The charity has praised the commitment of the event’s sponsors, who’s support will enable the inspirational stories of women from all walks of life to be told.

Headline sponsored by Bute Energy, Womenspire will ensure that finalists can inspire future generations, with their success being highlighted through the following award categories:

Community Champion

Community Connector – recognising a woman with a learning disability, sponsored by Mencap Cymru

Entrepreneur, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Gender Equality Champion – sponsored by Academi Wales

Leader, sponsored by Business in Focus

Learner

Rising Star

Woman in Health and Care, sponsored by HEIW

Woman in Sport, sponsored by Sport Wales

Woman in STEM, sponsored by ABPI

FairPlay Employer – for organisations working towards making gender equality a reality, sponsored by Pia

Now in their eighth year, the awards will be hosted by ITV Wales’ Andrea Byrne alongside Welsh actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde. The ceremony will take place at the Atrium, Cardiff on Thursday 12 October, while being simultaneously broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn. The original date, of 9 November, would have been too late as Chwarae Teg has been left with no option but to come to a controlled close on 20 October due to the financial challenges it faces.

Lucy Reynolds, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said: