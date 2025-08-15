Churchill Way Gets Colourful Makeover with New Public Art Project

Cardiff's Churchill Way has been transformed into a burst of colour and creativity thanks to FOR Cardiff’s latest public art commission.

FOR Cardiff is the Business Improvement District (BID) for Cardiff city centre – a private, not-for-profit membership organisation voted for by the businesses of Cardiff city centre in June 2016.

The new ground mural in the city centre includes swirling patterns, blooming flowers, and a classic game of hopscotch.

The installation was created by designer Suzanne Carpenter of Patternistas and brought to life with the support of Bethan Richards Illustration.

Picnic benches have now been installed, including adapted benches accessible for wheelchair users.

“This project is all about encouraging people to slow down, look around, and enjoy the city,” said Carolyn Brownell, CEO at FOR Cardiff. “It’s a short-term summer activation that adds life to a quieter end of Queen Street, and we hope it will inspire similar pop-up spaces in the future.”

The installation will remain in place for the summer months.