Church View Care Home Manager Celebrates 25 Years

A care home manager who began her career as a kitchen assistant has celebrated 25 years of service after working her way up to lead one of Caerphilly's care homes.

Colleagues and residents at Church View Care Home in Caerphilly came together to celebrate Home Manager Christine Tipper's milestone, recognising her dedication, hard work and commitment to providing outstanding care.

Christine joined HC-One 25 years ago as a Kitchen Assistant at Abermill Care Home. She progressed through a variety of roles before becoming Home Manager at Church View Care Home.

To mark the occasion, Christine was presented with a long service award by Area Director Rebecca John in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the organisation and the people it supports.

Reflecting on her journey, Christine said:

“I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside such dedicated and compassionate people. Every day is different, and every day brings an opportunity to make a difference in someone's life.”

Rebecca John, Area Director, said: