Christmas is Coming to Shared Spaces Haverfordwest

Looking for gifts to buy this Christmas? Don't worry, we've got you covered, as Shared Spaces Haverfordwest brings you its first ever Christmas Fayre this winter.

The Christmas Fayre, on the 26th & 27th November and 3rd & 4th December, will host several Pembrokeshire based businesses where you can expect everything from handmade jewellery, wax melts, paintings, beauty and grooming products to cakes, brownies and much, much more.

Gareth Thomas, Assistant Community Manager for Shared Spaces Haverfordwest said:

“We’re really excited to be bringing you our first Christmas Fayre, where you can buy artisan gifts from local independent businesses, selling a wide range of products on our Christmas themed shop floor, with a mince pie and winter tipple.”

Based in the Riverside Shopping Centre, the first weekend of the fayre coincides with the Big Lights switch on in the town centre., and the second with Small Business Saturday. The Christmas Fayre is a great place to pick up some great bespoke gifts for your family and friends, whilst getting in the festive spirit with a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.

As well as offering a space to test trade in the pop-up shop, Shared Spaces offers a place for people to access a range of other services including co-working, meeting space and the opportunity to take advantage of the free business advice and support services available for start-ups and SMEs throughout Pembrokeshire.

Keep an eye on our Instagram for more information on traders!

Shared Spaces Haverfordwest is funded by Third Sector Resilience Fund for Wales Phase 2 Scheme, administered by WCVA. Business in Focus deliver this project in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council.